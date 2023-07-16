Reid and Hewett extend doubles dominance in front of historic Court 1 crowd

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid won their fifth Wimbledon title as a partnership

By Oli Dickson Jefford at Wimbledon

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid extended their wheelchair men’s doubles dominance after rallying from a set down to regain the Wimbledon title.

It had been a busy day for both Reid and Hewett at SW19, both starting Saturday with their singles semi-finals, which had been postponed after heavy rain across Friday.

Hewett defeated Martin de la Puente to reach his second straight singles final at the tournament, but Reid was beaten by world No.1 and French Open champion Tokito Oda.

However there was no time for either to rest on their laurels, returning to Court 1 just a couple of hours alongside Reid for their final against Oda and Takuya Miki.

The British duo struggled early on but rallied to force a decider, and eventually closed out a 3-6 6-0 6-3 victory much to the delight of a historic and passionate Court 1 crowd.

“That was something else - I’ve got goosebumps,” said Hewett.

This is probably the first time I’ve experienced something like this and this was an incredible experience for us.

“We dream of atmospheres like this and it doesn’t really come around often, so we rose to the occasion today and gave the crowd something to cheer about.

“Massive congratulations to Tokito and Takuya, that was a strong performance and they really pushed us.”

Reid added: “I want to say thank you to all our team from the LTA. On match point we were both tearing up a little bit because of the atmosphere.

“My first Wimbledon was in 2008. If you’d told me then that we’d be on No.1 Court in front of a nearly full stadium with a crowd going absolutely berserk, I’d never have believed you.

“It was an incredible atmosphere and an incredible moment for wheelchair tennis.”

Having won the Australian and French Open titles earlier in the season, Hewett and Reid will head to the US Open looking to complete the calendar Grand Slam, having previously done so in 2021.

