Rei Kawakubo Presents a Kaleidoscopic Comme des Garçons Collection for Spring 2024

If you could analyze the DNA of Comme des Garçons, half of its helix would be intentional oddity, which is the foundation each collection's dramatically altered shapes and unexpected embellishments are built upon. After all, as Rei Kawakubo once told Dezeen, it's "nothing about clothes." Instead, she's on a never-ending pursuit for innovation, which has led her to a Spring 2024 collection that's a punchy, textured assemblage of impractical garments worn with cool sneakers and very short wigs.

Though it does often lean heavy on black, white and neutrals, Comme des Garçons is no stranger to color. Spring 2024, however, takes it to another level, calling on every hue on the spectrum — in geometric prints, collaged fabrics, sequined textiles. The looks are, per usual, anything but what's "normal" in fashion; some envelop the head, leaving only a small window for the face to poke through, while others look like a shape is being dissected in motion. All in all, the latest is a kaleidoscope, not just of color, but of texture and, without a doubt, Kawakubo's ideas.

Keep scrolling to see every look from the Comme des Garçons Spring 2024 collection.

Comme Des Garçons Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Comme Des Garçons Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Comme Des Garçons Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

