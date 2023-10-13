Rehanne Skinner: I needed a break from football but influence of Karren Brady lured me back

Rehanne Skinner is back in management - PA Wire/George Tewkesbury

A good manager is rarely out of work for long and Rehanne Skinner was clubless for just four months before West Ham lured her back into management this summer. That said, it was a break the former Tottenham manager embraced.

The 43-year-old says there was a spell when she did not even watch Women’s Super League games earlier this year in a bid to truly take a mental break from the sport. “It’s not for the faint-hearted, being a football manager, and you have to really immerse yourself in it,” she says. “So when you get the breaks, it’s so important – however they’ve come about – that you get around the people that really support you, and go and do things that actually enable you to get your energy back.

“I got family time that I hadn’t really had for two-and-a-half years. I don’t think people appreciate that the women’s game, it is very different to the men’s game in that it’s not as easy just to up-sticks every time you change football clubs, move all of your house and move all of your life, when actually it just isn’t the same sort of finances attached to enable you to do that.”

Chief among her pastimes was walking with her beloved dogs, Alfie and Luna, whom she says give her “sanity”, and playing golf “badly”. Over the years, she has also enjoyed scuba diving. “That’s probably not something people would know, but whenever I go abroad I like to try and do that,” she says. “I’ve done some brilliant dives in Thailand and [once in Australia] I saw a whale shark, which sticks in your mind when you see something of that magnitude. But it has to be somewhere warm – I don’t plan on diving in England any time soon!”

All of that had to be parked when West Ham came calling in July, though, and Skinner is in a buoyant mood about her new club’s prospects, particularly with three experienced women on the board.

“Really important to me was the direction of travel, and the unwavering support towards the women’s team,” Skinner says of her decision to take the West Ham job. “With Baroness Karren Brady, Nicola Keye and Tara Warren appointed on the board of directors to drive the women’s team forward, it made a really obvious statement of intent. It’s a huge football club with potential for a massive amount of growth.

“With the background I have with building teams and being able to develop for the future, it was definitely a good fit. It’s going to take a little bit of time – unfortunately you can’t get to do these things overnight – but I felt it was something that was going to be really good for me.”

West Ham were eighth in the WSL last term under Paul Konchesky, finishing three points above Tottenham, who had sacked Skinner in March. She feels reinvigorated after her break, saying: “Being on the outside of that allowed me a good opportunity to reflect on what was important, and essentially what needed to be in place to facilitate my ability to do my job effectively. The reflection time for any manager is really important. I want to get better. So it gave me an opportunity to sit back and reflect on that and come with a new energy, ready for the next project.”

Skinner’s first WSL game in charge ended in a 2-0 home defeat by Manchester City, but her new side then beat Brighton last Sunday and followed that up with a 2-1 victory over Championship side Charlton in the League Cup on Wednesday.

West Ham’s Australia goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold is enjoying Skinner’s management style: “She’s instilled a more simple style of play that I like to play, a bit more possession-based, so we’ve got the ball a bit more, and I think she’s put a lot more trust in us, than we’re used to in the past.

“The principles that she’s brought in and the style of play, we’re getting more confident on the ball. We had up-and-down results [in pre-season] but the way we’re playing and the confidence we’re starting to grow on the ball is getting better and better.”

Arnold, whose image was projected onto WSL title sponsor Barclays’ building at Canary Wharf as part of the season launch, feels “very privileged” to be named West Ham’s new captain, adding: “It has been a club I’ve called home for a while. It’s my fourth season here now so the club holds a special place in my heart.”

Next up, West Ham face defending champions Chelsea away on Saturday [5.30pm, Sky Sports] before a home game against Liverpool – and Skinner is already looking long-term in terms of her tactical approach.

“I think dominating possession is the way to dominate games [but] you still search for what the next ‘thing’ might be, and sort of go ‘what would the best version of women’s football be in 10 years’ time?’ and try to anticipate what things I can put in place,” she says.

“[I want a game] that’s exciting, that fans want to watch, that’s quick, that shows variation in decision-makers on the pitch, so that is very much the way I want to keep evolving the women’s game.”