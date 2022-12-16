Rehan Ahmed’s rare skill-set marks him out as a Test no-brainer

Will Macpherson
·6 min read
With rare talent and a deep love for cricket, Rehan Ahmed is a hugely exciting prospect - Getty Images/Matthew Lewis
With rare talent and a deep love for cricket, Rehan Ahmed is a hugely exciting prospect - Getty Images/Matthew Lewis

Giving Rehan Ahmed his Test debut this weekend and so making him the youngest of England’s 710 Test cricketers is a remarkable call to make about a player with just three first-class games under his belt. But it does not come as a total surprise to those who have followed Ahmed’s journey for the past decade.

Indeed, when Shane Warne, the greatest leg-spinner of all, met a 13-year-old Ahmed, he predicted he would be playing first-class cricket by 15. That debut came this summer aged 17, so perhaps Warne would see this Test call as overdue.

Ahmed will be 18 years and 126 days old on Saturday, 23 days younger than Brian Close when he made his Test debut in 1949. He has long appeared a ­special case. You do not bowl at the national team in the nets aged 12, as he did at Trent Bridge in 2016 and periodically since, or make a Test tour at 18, if you are not marked out as a player of international potential.

Mo Bobat, the England and Wales Cricket Board’s performance director, first came across Ahmed when he was 14, as he does most players in England’s pathway. He is keen to point out that, even now, Ahmed is not necessarily a greater talent than excellent English youngsters such as Somerset keeper James Rew or Warwickshire’s Jacob Bethell. What marks Ahmed out is his rare skill set, as a leg-spinning ­all-rounder.

England have a dire record of producing leg-spinners. Four of the five specialist leg-spinners who have debuted this century have not made it past two caps; no one has 20. Bobat acknowledges that England “haven’t managed young spinners that well”, so “we are trying to be a bit more deliberate with what we do for him”.

The other reason the ECB is being especially “deliberate” with Ahmed’s development is because he is the franchise scene’s dream, a player who could be snapped up for decades.

Bobat speaks regularly about providing Ahmed with a “balanced programme” that would “deepen his development”, which means providing lots of red-ball cricket as well as white-ball, and also “graded exposure”. An example of that is assessing his readiness for the Test tour on the Lions trip, before making the decision that he would step up. That he has even been considered for a Test cap confirms that he has since impressed Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum.

The focus has been ensuring alignment across all those with influence over his young career: England, Leicestershire, his family and any franchises who might be sniffing about (he is being encouraged to play franchise cricket as well as for his county). Many meetings have been held since his breakout performance at the Under-19 World Cup this year.

Ahmed celebrates taking a wicket at the Under-19 World Cup - Getty Images/Matthew Lewis
Ahmed celebrates taking a wicket at the Under-19 World Cup - Getty Images/Matthew Lewis

Ahmed insists he is not just a leg-spinner, but a batsman who bowls. Until the recent Lions camp in Dubai, Bobat disagreed. Then he watched him play with half a bat against the likes of James Anderson. “He’s always joked with me about being a batter who bowled spin,” says Bobat. “I now agree with him. That’s not to play down his leg-spin. It’s just to say that he has real high talent with the bat.

“One of the drills we get the batters to do to measure their talent is bat with half a bat. The quality of his contact, which is a strong indicator of hand-eye coordination, stood out. He was not just doing it against anyone, he was doing it against Jimmy Anderson.”

What of his bowling, then? Bobat is keen to exercise caution. “It is high quality,” he says. “He is probably more ready in white-ball cricket, because of his age and experience, the natural variation he has. His key development area now is about his stock leg-spin delivery, I think he trusts his googly more than his leggie, but that’s OK… his googly is extremely strong.”

With that improvement required, England have ensured a variety of bowling coaches have worked with him, from Jigar Naik to Graeme Swann. Besides his leggie, his key area of development is his conditioning, which improved on the Lions tour.

Ahmed’s character comes into this. He is steeped in the game, from his father, and has two highly promising brothers, Raheem and Farhan, both of whom he considers to be better players than him. He first came through at Nottinghamshire, before moving to Leicester, and has a smile as wide as the Trent.

“He absolutely loves the game, and that is really infectious,” says Bobat. “On the Lions camp I got a feel for what he does in the evening. I think he spends most of his time shadow batting in his room.

“The night before the Lions game he said he was visualising batting against Jimmy and Ollie Robinson to prepare. I love that – he is a bubbly, energetic cricket badger.”

Ahmed takes part in a nets session ahead of the third Test - Getty Images/Matthew Lewis
Ahmed takes part in a nets session ahead of the third Test - Getty Images/Matthew Lewis

Ahmed has been clear that school, at least the non-cricketing element, was not for him, but Bobat is not worried about his focus becoming too singular.

“I think it’s OK to be a real badger,” he says. “Research tells us that, especially for spin bowlers, it typically is the badgers who become the best bowlers. He has to work this out over time. If he’s ever struggling, does he have a release, a break? I know this summer, a lot happened quickly, which created challenges. I think there were times that he reflected he needed a bit more than just cricket, so we will work with him to develop that.”

If Ahmed is handed a cap on Saturday, Bobat appears relaxed. At the start of the Lions camp, Ahmed was nervous, which manifested itself in overconfidence and underperformance. As the weeks passed, he settled, and he played better, earning his eventual call-up.

“Ultimately, the way we are ­trying to play our cricket across ­formats, he fits that mould,” says Bobat. “He backs himself, is brave, wants to move the game on, not too worried about being defensive. All that stuff is great and that is what we want to nurture. You don’t want him to scale that back and become conservative.”

History provides no guide as to how Ahmed will fare. Close played 22 Tests across 27 years. Recent leggies have fallen by the wayside. This time, you cannot accuse England of not doing their due diligence.

Latest Stories

  • Pirates sign RHP Velasquez in hopes of bolstering rotation

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates signed right-handed pitcher Vince Velasquez to a one-year, $3.15 million contract on Tuesday in an attempt to give their young starting rotation a veteran presence. The 30-year-old Velasquez spent last season working primarily as a reliever with the Chicago White Sox. Velasquez went 3-3 with a 4.78 ERA in 27 appearances for Chicago, with nine starts. He pitched well down the stretch for the White Sox, posting a 2.92 ERA with 24 strikeouts in his final 11

  • Predators forward Michael McCarron enters assistance program

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union announced the move Sunday without specifying why McCarron entered the program. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, subst

  • Capitals defeat Jets 5-2 behind four-goal second period

    WINNIPEG — Charlie Lindgren really appreciated it when the Washington Capitals mounted a four-goal lead in Sunday’s second period against the Winnipeg Jets. The netminder showed his thanks by foiling Winnipeg’s comeback attempt for a 5-2 Washington victory. “To score four goals, as a goalie you love it,” Lindgren said. “It’s just a credit to our guys again for competing tonight, working hard, putting the puck in the net. “Winnipeg obviously pushed back towards the end of the second. They pushed

  • Rantanen scores 3rd in OT, Avalanche rally past Blues 3-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. “We’re missing a lot of guys, a lot of veteran guys, especially up front,” Rantanen said. “I try to do my best, and even little bit more, in this situation. We need a lot to win games, and tonight was one of those.” Rantanen's second goal of the game came with nine seconds le

  • Kris Letang scores in 3rd game since stroke, Penguins win

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Pittsburgh defenseman Kris Letang scored in his third game back since having a stroke and the Penguins beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Thursday night. Letang had the stroke Nov. 28, returned to practice 10 days later and got back in the lineup Saturday against Buffalo. In the second period against Florida, Letang scored a short-handed goal off a breakaway pass from Bryan Rust to tie it at 1. Jake Guentzel scored twice and Evgeni Malkin added a power-play goal for the Pengui

  • Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio signs new three-year contract to stay in Toronto

    TORONTO — Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio has elected to stay in Toronto, rather than test the waters abroad. Osorio, whose contract with Toronto FC had expired, has signed a new three-year contract plus a 2026 option with Toronto, using targeted allocation money. The 30-year-old will be entering his 11th season in TFC colours next year. The targeted allocation money allows the club to buy down the salary cap charge for an existing player providing he earns more than the maximum salary budget

  • Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory. CJ McCollum added 29 for the Pelicans, who beat the Suns — playing without star guard Devin Booker because of tightness in his left hamstring — for the second time in three days and won for the 12th time in their last 14 games as they've surged to the Western Conference lead. Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 12 rebounds

  • Ex-Canucks head coach Travis Green to lead Canada at Spengler Cup

    CALGARY — Travis Green is getting back behind the bench. The former Vancouver Canucks head coach has been tabbed to lead Canada's entry at the annual Spengler Cup tournament later this month. Green will be joined behind the bench in Davos, Switzerland, by Hall of Fame defenceman Scott Niedermayer as one of his assistants. Shane Doan is set to serve as the team's GM, joined in a supporting role by fellow former NHLers Ray Whitney, Daniel Briere and Andrew Ebbett. Green, who played 14 NHL seasons,

  • Steelers' Pickett exits, returns, then placed in protocol

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't know “the details regarding the sequence” that led to rookie quarterback Kenny Picket initially being cleared to play before being put into concussion protocol during a 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Pickett was shaken up after getting sacked by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith at the end of Pittsburgh's first drive. He was evaluated by medical personnel and cleared to return, playing one more series before being ruled o

  • Suns scratch Booker in New Orleans with hamstring tightness

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Phoenix Suns scratched guard and leading scorer Devin Booker from Sunday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans because of tightness in his left hamstring. Booker played 36 minutes during Friday night's 128-117 loss in New Orleans, scoring 14 points, or about half of his per-game average of 27.4 points this season. Normally an elite perimeter shooter, Booker was 2 of 8 from 3-point range in the loss. "I didn't see the normal ‘Book’ look,” Suns coach Monty Williams said be

  • At 41, Craig Anderson is doing what few goalies have done in NHL history

    At 41-years-old, Craig Anderson is defying Father Time with strong play for the Buffalo Sabres. But how does he stack up with other goalies that starred over the age of 40 in NHL history?

  • Is Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson injury-prone?

    Forward Nick Robertson will be out of the Maple Leafs lineup for six-to-eight weeks after suffering a shoulder injury but is the latest setback for the 21-year-old part of a more worrying trend?

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Braathen wins 1st World Cup slalom of the season

    VAL d'ISÈRE, France (AP) — A flawless second run helped Lucas Braathen win the first World Cup slalom of the season on Sunday for the third victory of his career. The Norwegian skier let out a yell and thumped his chest after seeing his time on the board and then he just had to wait for his compatriot and defending World Cup slalom champion Henrik Kristoffersen, who had a slender lead of 0.07 seconds from the first run. However, an error-strewn run from Kristoffersen on the Face de Bellevarde co

  • Women's hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M US

    The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF

  • Patriots rally for 27-13 win over Cardinals, Murray hurt

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mac Jones threw for 235 yards, Raekwon McMillan had a crucial fumble return for a touchdown and the New England Patriots rallied for a 27-13 win on Monday night over the Arizona Cardinals, who lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray in the first quarter to a potentially serious knee injury. New England trailed 13-10 at the break but tied the game at 13-all early in the third quarter after a short field goal. The Patriots got their game-changing play and a 20-13 lead later i

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is

  • Canucks reportedly looking to trade Bo Horvat amid stalled contract talks

    It's looking more and more like captain Bo Horvat's time with the Vancouver Canucks is nearing the end.

  • Wagner, Banchero lead Magic past Raptors for 3rd win in row

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 23 points, Paolo Banchero added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat the Toronto Raptors 111-99 Sunday night for their third straight win. The Magic didn't win three in a row at any point last season. Orlando's last three-game winning streak was in February 2021. “You put three games in a row — I think we’re headed in the right direction,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “We’re asking our guys to defend at a high level, which they did. We’

  • Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual moguls gold in Sweden

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won the dual moguls final at a World Cup event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, on Sunday, a day after taking silver in moguls. The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., captured the gold medal by scoring 19.00 in the final, beating Swedish freestyler Filip Gravenfors, who posted a score of 16.00. The Swede beat Kingsbury to the finish line, but the judges awarded the Canadian more points. "[Gravenfors is] really fast. Filip really challenged me. I did well in the middle section