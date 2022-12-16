Rehan Ahmed’s rare skill-set marks him out as a Test no-brainer

With rare talent and a deep love for cricket, Rehan Ahmed is a hugely exciting prospect - Getty Images/Matthew Lewis

Giving Rehan Ahmed his Test debut this weekend and so making him the youngest of England’s 710 Test cricketers is a remarkable call to make about a player with just three first-class games under his belt. But it does not come as a total surprise to those who have followed Ahmed’s journey for the past decade.

Indeed, when Shane Warne, the greatest leg-spinner of all, met a 13-year-old Ahmed, he predicted he would be playing first-class cricket by 15. That debut came this summer aged 17, so perhaps Warne would see this Test call as overdue.

Ahmed will be 18 years and 126 days old on Saturday, 23 days younger than Brian Close when he made his Test debut in 1949. He has long appeared a ­special case. You do not bowl at the national team in the nets aged 12, as he did at Trent Bridge in 2016 and periodically since, or make a Test tour at 18, if you are not marked out as a player of international potential.

Mo Bobat, the England and Wales Cricket Board’s performance director, first came across Ahmed when he was 14, as he does most players in England’s pathway. He is keen to point out that, even now, Ahmed is not necessarily a greater talent than excellent English youngsters such as Somerset keeper James Rew or Warwickshire’s Jacob Bethell. What marks Ahmed out is his rare skill set, as a leg-spinning ­all-rounder.

England have a dire record of producing leg-spinners. Four of the five specialist leg-spinners who have debuted this century have not made it past two caps; no one has 20. Bobat acknowledges that England “haven’t managed young spinners that well”, so “we are trying to be a bit more deliberate with what we do for him”.

The other reason the ECB is being especially “deliberate” with Ahmed’s development is because he is the franchise scene’s dream, a player who could be snapped up for decades.

Bobat speaks regularly about providing Ahmed with a “balanced programme” that would “deepen his development”, which means providing lots of red-ball cricket as well as white-ball, and also “graded exposure”. An example of that is assessing his readiness for the Test tour on the Lions trip, before making the decision that he would step up. That he has even been considered for a Test cap confirms that he has since impressed Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum.

The focus has been ensuring alignment across all those with influence over his young career: England, Leicestershire, his family and any franchises who might be sniffing about (he is being encouraged to play franchise cricket as well as for his county). Many meetings have been held since his breakout performance at the Under-19 World Cup this year.

Ahmed celebrates taking a wicket at the Under-19 World Cup - Getty Images/Matthew Lewis

Ahmed insists he is not just a leg-spinner, but a batsman who bowls. Until the recent Lions camp in Dubai, Bobat disagreed. Then he watched him play with half a bat against the likes of James Anderson. “He’s always joked with me about being a batter who bowled spin,” says Bobat. “I now agree with him. That’s not to play down his leg-spin. It’s just to say that he has real high talent with the bat.

“One of the drills we get the batters to do to measure their talent is bat with half a bat. The quality of his contact, which is a strong indicator of hand-eye coordination, stood out. He was not just doing it against anyone, he was doing it against Jimmy Anderson.”

What of his bowling, then? Bobat is keen to exercise caution. “It is high quality,” he says. “He is probably more ready in white-ball cricket, because of his age and experience, the natural variation he has. His key development area now is about his stock leg-spin delivery, I think he trusts his googly more than his leggie, but that’s OK… his googly is extremely strong.”

With that improvement required, England have ensured a variety of bowling coaches have worked with him, from Jigar Naik to Graeme Swann. Besides his leggie, his key area of development is his conditioning, which improved on the Lions tour.

Ahmed’s character comes into this. He is steeped in the game, from his father, and has two highly promising brothers, Raheem and Farhan, both of whom he considers to be better players than him. He first came through at Nottinghamshire, before moving to Leicester, and has a smile as wide as the Trent.

“He absolutely loves the game, and that is really infectious,” says Bobat. “On the Lions camp I got a feel for what he does in the evening. I think he spends most of his time shadow batting in his room.

“The night before the Lions game he said he was visualising batting against Jimmy and Ollie Robinson to prepare. I love that – he is a bubbly, energetic cricket badger.”

Ahmed takes part in a nets session ahead of the third Test - Getty Images/Matthew Lewis

Ahmed has been clear that school, at least the non-cricketing element, was not for him, but Bobat is not worried about his focus becoming too singular.

“I think it’s OK to be a real badger,” he says. “Research tells us that, especially for spin bowlers, it typically is the badgers who become the best bowlers. He has to work this out over time. If he’s ever struggling, does he have a release, a break? I know this summer, a lot happened quickly, which created challenges. I think there were times that he reflected he needed a bit more than just cricket, so we will work with him to develop that.”

If Ahmed is handed a cap on Saturday, Bobat appears relaxed. At the start of the Lions camp, Ahmed was nervous, which manifested itself in overconfidence and underperformance. As the weeks passed, he settled, and he played better, earning his eventual call-up.

“Ultimately, the way we are ­trying to play our cricket across ­formats, he fits that mould,” says Bobat. “He backs himself, is brave, wants to move the game on, not too worried about being defensive. All that stuff is great and that is what we want to nurture. You don’t want him to scale that back and become conservative.”

History provides no guide as to how Ahmed will fare. Close played 22 Tests across 27 years. Recent leggies have fallen by the wayside. This time, you cannot accuse England of not doing their due diligence.