Regulators reject insider trading suspicions in Aston Martin, Daimler shares -FT

(Reuters) - Financial regulators looked into suspicions of insider trading in carmakers Daimler and Aston Martin shares but found no evidence of wrongdoing, the Financial Times newspaper reported late on Tuesday.

German markets watchdog BaFin had looked into trading at Daimler and also passed information to counterparts at the UK's Financial Conduct Authority regarding trading in Aston Martin shares, the newspaper said.

The regulators had not found evidence to proceed with an investigation, the newspaper added https://on.ft.com/3guhYbW.

