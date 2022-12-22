Regulated rail fares in England will increase by up to 5.9% from March

Regulated rail fares in England will increase by up to 5.9% from 5 March next year, the Department for Transport has announced.

The increase is being imposed to support "crucial investment and the financial stability" of the railway, the department said.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: "This is the biggest-ever government intervention in rail fares.

"I'm capping the rise well below inflation to help reduce the impact on passengers."

Inflation stood at 10.7% in November, official figures show.

Fares are not being increased in line with inflation, Mr Harper said, because with the impact of inflation being felt across the UK economy, "we do not want to add to the problem".

"This is a fair balance between the passengers who use our trains and the taxpayers who help pay for them," he added.

Season and flexible tickets can be bought in January and February at the current price, ahead of the price hike.