Register Now! - UN Global Compact Network UK Climate Action Summit - Delivering a Net Zero Future

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2022 / UN Global Compact Network UK - This week, the UN Global Compact Network UK is convening expert business, government, and civil society leaders to explore how businesses can implement nature-based solutions and the principles of a circular economy to scale holistic action on net zero!
Taking place over Wednesday and Thursday (12-13 October), the hybrid Climate Action Summit - Delivering a Net Zero will include an exciting virtual high-level event, six interactive deep-dive webinars, and an in-person, live-streamed debate and free networking reception hosted and support by Foresight Group at The Shard in London.
Join over 7000 registrants and confirmed speakers from the COP27 UNFCCC Climate Champions Team, NatWest, Arup, GSK, Natura &Co, Forum for the Future, AstraZeneca, TNFD Stewardship Council, Diageo, The Consumer Goods Forum, Nestlé, UNEP Finance Initiative, Aviva Investors - and more - to get expert guidance on how your company can use these practical solutions to achieve significant emission reductions and mitigate broader climate-related risks.
Sessions include:
Holistic Climate Solutions for a Resilient Future - 12 October 09:30 - 10:45 BST
Preparing for a Circular Economy and Measuring Business Impact - 12 October 11:15 - 12:30 BST
Circular Products and Business Models for Emissions Reductions - 12 October 13:30 - 15:00 BST
Finance Mobilisation for the Circular Economy - 12 October 15:30 - 16:45 BST
Frameworks for Managing Nature-related Risks - 13 October 09:00-10:30 BST
Implementing Nature-based Solutions for Net Positive Business - 13 October 11:00 - 12:30 BST
Investing in Nature - 13 October 13:30-14:45 BST
Debating Nature vs. Technology - 13 October 15:15-17:00 BST
UN Global Compact Network UK
The UN Global Compact Network UK is part of the world's largest responsible business initiative connecting UK companies and other organisations in a global movement dedicated to driving sustainable growth. Through an extensive programme of activity, we promote practical sustainability leadership, share knowledge across sectors, and actively shape the responsible business environment to create a world we want to live and do business in.
The United Nations Global Compact's universally recognised Principles, rooted in UN treaties, provide a robust foundation from which we lead UK business action on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). We use our power to convene business and other organisations to find practical solutions to global challenges.
