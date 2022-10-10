Register Now! - UN Global Compact Network UK Climate Action Summit - Delivering a Net Zero Future

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2022 / UN Global Compact Network UK - This week, the UN Global Compact Network UK is convening expert business, government, and civil society leaders to explore how businesses can implement nature-based solutions and the principles of a circular economy to scale holistic action on net zero!

Taking place over Wednesday and Thursday (12-13 October), the hybrid Climate Action Summit - Delivering a Net Zero will include an exciting virtual high-level event, six interactive deep-dive webinars, and an in-person, live-streamed debate and free networking reception hosted and support by Foresight Group at The Shard in London.

Join over 7000 registrants and confirmed speakers from the COP27 UNFCCC Climate Champions Team, NatWest, Arup, GSK, Natura &Co, Forum for the Future, AstraZeneca, TNFD Stewardship Council, Diageo, The Consumer Goods Forum, Nestlé, UNEP Finance Initiative, Aviva Investors - and more - to get expert guidance on how your company can use these practical solutions to achieve significant emission reductions and mitigate broader climate-related risks.

Sessions include:

Don't miss out! Register for each free session and explore the full line-up here.

Media Contact:

Alexandra Ranft (she/her)

Climate Action Project Manager

UN Global Compact Network UK

153-157 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7HD

Follow us: Twitter | LinkedIn | Website

Story continues

UN Global Compact Network UK

The UN Global Compact Network UK is part of the world's largest responsible business initiative connecting UK companies and other organisations in a global movement dedicated to driving sustainable growth. Through an extensive programme of activity, we promote practical sustainability leadership, share knowledge across sectors, and actively shape the responsible business environment to create a world we want to live and do business in.

The United Nations Global Compact's universally recognised Principles, rooted in UN treaties, provide a robust foundation from which we lead UK business action on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). We use our power to convene business and other organisations to find practical solutions to global challenges.

Read More

UN Global Compact Network UK, Monday, October 10, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from UN Global Compact Network UK on 3blmedia.com.



Contact Info:

Spokesperson: UN Global Compact Network UK

Website: https://www.unglobalcompact.org.uk/

Email: info@3blmedia.com



SOURCE: UN Global Compact Network UK





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/719597/Register-Now--UN-Global-Compact-Network-UK-Climate-Action-Summit--Delivering-a-Net-Zero-Future



