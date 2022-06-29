Regis Korchinski-Paquet's family files $10M civil lawsuit in connection with her death

Regis Korchinski-Paquet died at age 29 after police were called to her apartment in Toronto. (Newediuk Funeral Home - image credit)

The family of Regis Korchinski-Paquet has filed a $10 million civil lawsuit in connection with her death.

Korchinski-Paquet died after falling from the balcony of her High Park apartment while Toronto police officers were in her home on May 27, 2020.

The statement of claim, filed on June 27, names the City of Toronto, five Toronto police officers who were at the scene that night, the Toronto Community Housing Corporation, Ontario's attorney general and Joseph Martino of Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

The SIU cleared the police officers who were involved in the incident, saying while their efforts to de-escalate the situation were unsuccessful, none of them broke the law.

The civil suit claims, in part, that the officers deliberately misled the SIU investigation as well as the Office of the Independent Police Review Director, and also shared false information about Korchinski-Paquet following her death.

The family's lawyer, Jason Bogle, is set to hold a news conference around 3 p.m. ET Wednesday to provide more details.

Those named in the lawsuit have 20 days to file a statement of defence once they're served.