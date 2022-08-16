What will a new regional zoo look like? A town hall Wednesday in Elk Grove could hold answers

Elk Grove residents will hear plans on Sacramento Zoo’s potential move to the city from Sacramento’s Land Park at a Wednesday town hall.

Elk Grove city officials, Sacramento Zoological Society and designers at the 6 p.m. community meeting at District 56, 8230 Civic Center Drive, will give updates on plans for the proposed 70-acre site at Kammerer Road and Lotz Parkway.

Residents and city staff will discuss plans for the proposed zoo, its design, transportation plans and other updates.

A new regional Sacramento Zoo would be the nation’s first newly constructed zoo since the Indianapolis Zoo in 1988. Elk Grove projects a relocated Sacramento Zoo could draw as many as a million visitors a year and put about 250 people to work.

Earlier this spring, Elk Grove and zoo officials agreed to map out a master plan for the project’s first 41 acres.

Zoo officials have also hired a Seattle zoo design firm to sketch out a conceptual plan for a regional zoo in Elk Grove that would include an African savanna and habitats for wildlife from Asia and Australia.

Elk Grove and the zoological society have been at work for nearly a year to move the 15-acre facility from its longtime Land Park home to a more spacious south county site. Aged, undersized habitats in Sacramento, zoo officials said, forced the zoo to shed hippopotamus and other species.

Conceptual bubble diagram for the potential zoo in Elk Grove.