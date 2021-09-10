Regional partners host event to disucss the future of food

In an area with a huge agricultural industry, local growers, agri-food processors, and food businesses are invited to join with others for a collaborative presentation on the future of food.

Called “The Future of Food”, the presentation will be followed by an interactive networking session for participants.

Hosted by the County of Simcoe, this event is designed to provide the local agriculture and food sector with the high-level information needed to plan post-COVID.

In 2018, local partners developed a Regional Work Plan through the Simcoe, Grey and Bruce Counties’ Agriculture and Agri-Food Value Chain Business Retention and Expansion Study.

This event aligns with that work plan and is focused on supporting the agriculture/agri-food sector and addressing opportunities and gaps. Jo-Ann McArthur of Nourish Food Marketing will provide an overview of food trends that have developed over the past 18 months, with insights on where food trends are going postpandemic.

Sandra Kahale of OnWard Consulting will then lead participant in an interactive networking session to discuss the presentation.

“The County of Simcoe is home to an outstanding array of agricultural businesses offering a wide variety of high-quality, local products. The County is pleased to work together with our partners on agri-food initiatives, including these types of events, which provide local businesses with access to industry experts, new ideas and trends. Through our economic development and tourism offices, we’re committed to supporting all our businesses in their recovery from this pandemic,” said George Cornell, Warden, County of Simcoe.

Janice Jackson, Warden of Bruce County, added: “BruceCounty is home to a wide range of small businesses and is known for ourspirit of entrepreneurialism. The Future of Food event will support small businesses in the agri-food community by providing a forum for the exchange of current and relevant information to help our communities excel.”

This is a free even that will take place on Wednesday, September 22, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Registration isrequired.

You can register by visiting http:// www.eventbrite.ca/e/the-future-offood-registration-164022936017.

Brian Lockhart, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, New Tecumseth Times