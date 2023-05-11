Regional parks committee in favour of decommissioning Coats Marsh weir

Removal of the decades-old weir at Coats Marsh is on the table for the Regional District of Nanaimo board after a select committee unanimously approved the decision.

The regional parks and trails select committee approved the staff recommendation to remove and decommission the concrete weir at Coats Marsh Regional Park at their May 2 meeting. Such a plan, if approved by the board, will be subject to regulatory approvals from the BC Ministry of Forests, which oversees the Water Sustainability Act and BC Dam Safety Regulation, and Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), which oversees the federal ecological gifts program. The Coats Marsh property was donated in part by Clyde Coats under the program, and any changes to the environment in the park require approval from ECCC.

The Nature Trust of BC (NTBC), a co-owner of the property, is in favour of the removal plan, In a letter, Jason Emery, director of conservation land management, wrote that NTBC supports decommissioning the weir and retaining “an existing significant beaver dam present in Coats Marsh, a nature-based solution to future water control at Coats Marsh.”

The RDN commissioned a weir replacement elevation report in 2022, which sought an assessment of replacing the weir at three different heights. Following the request for proposals, the RDN directed the consultant to add two more scenarios, decommissioning the weir and setting the weir at a lower elevation, staff said. All five of the scenarios proposed in the completed study recommend removal of the beaver dam, located 55m from the weir.

Removing the weir but keeping the beaver’s dam intact “makes sense for the ecology of the wetland,” Electoral Area B Director Vanessa Craig, who is also a small mammal biologist, said at the meeting. “I was a bit concerned with the idea of removing the beaver dam because the beavers will just rebuild their dam.”

Removing the weir does not come without risks, the staff report on the removal proposal notes. While removal would have lower impacts on the site than building a new weir and would also retain the aquatic ecosystem in its present state upstream of the beaver dam, “removing the concrete weir will drain the lower pool area of the marsh, exposing the bottom slope of the beaver dam and potentially weakening it,” which could cause the beaver to leave the marsh, or even die. Failure of the dam could also cause damage downstream to private property and infrastructure, the report says.

RDN parks manager Rick Daykin told the committee that, if the project receives regulatory approvals, the design phase would investigate ways to slow down water flow that doesn’t erode away the creek bed connected to the marsh.

“We want to do careful analysis on how we’re going to protect the ecologically sensitive area by removing that weir and not do any further damage.

“Definitely it is very tricky because we are relying on the beaver, but at the same time by placing some boulders to slow down the water where the weir is existing, natural nature will take its course.

“There are lots of good reason to assume that the beaver dam will be fine and even if it does leak a little bit here and there, again that’s natural.”

A siphon system is currently in place that lowers the water level over the top of the weir. RDN staff could not confirm before board approval wether the siphon system would remain after removal of the weir.

According to the park’s management plan produced in 2011, which remains the RDN’s guiding document, the ultimate goal of park management activities “should result in a marsh wetland system that functions naturally and requires limited or no ongoing maintenance.”

The plan “is really honouring the wetland and conservation holding,” Craig said. “If the weir wasn’t crumbling, I don’t know if we would bother doing this, but when it’s a decision of building an even bigger weir and then removing the beaver dam, it doesn’t seem to me in my mind the best option.”

The estimated cost to decommission the weir and retain the beaver dam is $415,000, the second lowest estimate of the five scenarios considered by the consultant. That estimate includes removal of the beaver dam, however; RDN staff believe project costs may be even lower as less site restoration would be required. The 2023 regional parks budget includes $950,416 in reserve for the weir project. Earlier in the year, the board directed staff to explore potential grant opportunities.

Rachelle Stein-Wotten, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Gabriola Sounder