What Is Regional Express Holdings's (ASX:REX) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Tanked?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Regional Express Holdings (ASX:REX) share price has dived 48% in the last thirty days. And that drop will have no doubt have some shareholders concerned that the 61% share price decline, over the last year, has turned them into bagholders. What is a bagholder? It is a shareholder who has suffered a bad loss, but continues to hold indefinitely, without questioning their reasons for holding, even as the losses grow greater.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

How Does Regional Express Holdings's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Regional Express Holdings's P/E of 4.23 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (5.6) for companies in the airlines industry is higher than Regional Express Holdings's P/E.

ASX:REX Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 18th 2020

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Regional Express Holdings shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Regional Express Holdings shrunk earnings per share by 18% over the last year. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 13%.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Regional Express Holdings's Balance Sheet

Net debt totals just 0.9% of Regional Express Holdings's market cap. The market might award it a higher P/E ratio if it had net cash, but its unlikely this low level of net borrowing is having a big impact on the P/E multiple.

The Verdict On Regional Express Holdings's P/E Ratio

Regional Express Holdings has a P/E of 4.2. That's below the average in the AU market, which is 13.3. The debt levels are not a major concern, but the lack of EPS growth is likely weighing on sentiment. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become more pessimistic about Regional Express Holdings over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 8.1 back then to 4.2 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for deep value investors this stock might justify some research.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

