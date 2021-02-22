Regional Express cuts five routes and accuses Qantas of 'predatory behaviour'

Photograph: Mick Tsikas/AAP

Regional Express has announced the airline will cut five routes while hitting out at Qantas, accusing the national carrier of “predatory behaviour”.

The Rex deputy chairman, John Sharp, on Monday announced a revamp of the airline’s regional network strategy.

Flights on “marginal routes” between Sydney and Bathurst, Cooma, Lismore and Grafton, and the route between Adelaide and Kangaroo Island will be cut at the end of March.

The company said this will allow it to “stand its ground” on routes where it now faces direct competition from Qantas such as between Adelaide and Mount Gambier, Melbourne and Albury, Melbourne and Wagga Wagga, and Sydney and Merimbula.

“Rex announces it will embark on a major revamp of its regional route network in response to aggressive predatory moves by Qantas into thin regional routes serviced by Rex,” the company said in a statement on Monday.

Sharp said “the expected drag on Rex’s financial position from the losses” on the routes where it was facing competition from Qantas would “mean that Rex will be unable to continue subsidising marginal routes that we have serviced for the past 20 years”.

He pinned the decision squarely on recent moves by Qantas to beef up the services it offers to regional areas, saying it represented anti-competitive behaviour targeting Rex.

“Qantas has clearly embarked on a deliberate strategy of moving into Rex’s routes that can only support one regional carrier in an attempt to intimidate and damage Rex in its traditional regional market, hoping that Rex would be a less formidable competitor in the domestic market,” he said.

“Qantas is making record losses during Covid and has received $1.2bn in commonwealth assistance to stay solvent but, despite this, feels it is appropriate to use taxpayers’ funds to finance the losses on new services whose sole objective is to weaken the competitor.”

The Rex statement added that Qantas has been unresponsive to calls for a “collaborative partnership” between the two companies that would “optimise resources”, and called on the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) to investigate the national carrier for its “predatory behaviour”.

“All carriers are facing existential challenges and the ACCC must do its part to ensure that the dominant carrier does not take advantage of the current situation to deliver pre-emptive strikes against its much smaller competitors, especially at a time when it is receiving massive handouts to stay solvent,” Sharp said.

Qantas, however, responded to the claims in a statement describing Sharp’s announcement as a “tantrum” and pointing to Rex’s own reliance on “bespoke” government support.

“Rex’s idea of competition is that it’s something that happens to other people, because they believe they have an enshrined right to be the only carrier on some regional routes,” the statement said.

“The fact is Rex is receiving millions of dollars in bespoke government assistance for its regional operations at the same time as it’s acquiring new aircraft to fly between capital cities.

“It feels like Rex is trying to blame Qantas for other challenges they may be having.”

Since the start of the pandemic, Qantas has announced 26 new routes to compensate for the loss of international travel and to meet changing domestic travel patterns.

In announcing its slimmed-down service, Rex said it will also be expanding into areas from where Virgin Australia has pulled out or where Qantas was the only carrier.

While Rex was already considering four new routes in New South Wales and Western Australia, it has decided to add new services between Sydney and Coffs Harbour, and Sydney and Port Macquarie.

Qantas appeared to welcome the challenge, saying that it only operates flights on one of the five routes Rex airlines has cut – the Adelaide-Kangaroo Island service – and that it will now consider offering additional services on those routes.

The NSW deputy premier, John Barilaro, on Monday attacked Qantas over its move.

“The self-proclaimed Spirit of Australia is the first to pull on our patriotic heartstrings but in the same breath sabotages a rival airline, failing to consider the long-term impact on regional communities who depend on vital air services for travel, freight and connectivity,” the state National party leader said in a statement.

“Rex in its DNA is a regional and rural airline, and it is doing its best to fill the gaps left by Virgin, while Qantas is trying to cripple Rex before it even gains a foothold in some regional markets.”

Barilaro said Rex worked with communities to identify routes that were profitable and made informed decisions as to which routes need to be subsidised, while “Qantas seems motivated only by its own narrow commercial interest”.