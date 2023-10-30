Regional district director running for MLA

Peace River Regional District Area B director Jordan Kealy has announced his plans on social media to run for Peace River North MLA for the B.C. Conservative Party.

Kealy said he’s tired of seeing what is happening to the province and the country under NDP and Liberal leadership, and wants to see greater accountability in government.

Revitalizing the healthcare system, affordable housing, re-criminalizing hardcore drugs, responsible spending, and supporting industry are all part of his platform.

“Agriculture, forestry, oil and gas, and so many others are no longer being utilized even though they are essential for a prosperous economy,” writes Kealy. “Canada should be a country where it can be self-sustaining and have a powerhouse of an economy. Instead we have globalism and giant corporations controlling and making all the profits and the money goes out of our country.”

While he supports re-criminalization, Kealy also said people need help with addictions.

“I want to see proper treatment facilities for people struggling with addictions and mental health issues so they can heal,” he writes.

Kealy says his background is not an academic one, but believes he can offer ways forward to restore quality of life for constituents.

“I believe I would make a great candidate because I have unwavering morals. I'm steadfast in my beliefs and do what I believe is in the best interests of my constituents,” noted Kealy. “Most of the big issues that I see currently affecting our area are provincial, and I believe a lot can be solved with a conservative approach.”

The next provincial election will be held on October 19, 2024.

Editor's note: An earlier version said Kealy supported decriminalization, the article has been corrected to note he supports re-criminalization.

Tom Summer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alaska Highway News