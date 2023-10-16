Reginae Carter Reflects on How Dad Lil Wayne Taught Her to Have ‘Thick Skin’ from a Young Age (Exclusive)

Reginae Carter is the 24-year-old daughter of rapper Lil Wayne and TV personality Toya Johnson

Reginae Carter — the 24-year-old daughter of rapper Lil Wayne and TV personality Toya Johnson — is reflecting on her dad’s parenting!

The actress and reality star hosted NYX Cosmetics’ Mon-Star bash in Los Angeles on Friday and exclusively spoke to PEOPLE about how her father taught her to have thick skin in the entertainment industry.

“My dad taught me a lot about just being in the industry, period,” Carter tells PEOPLE. “With him being in this industry since he was 12 years old, he taught me just to keep a thick skin, always be true to myself, never let no one tell me what I can and cannot do.”

She adds that “if you put your mind to it, and if you have the back for it, if you're going to back up whatever you put out in front, you're good.”

Carter, who has appeared on Social Society and starred in the limited series Terror Lake Drive, reveals she has received backlash in the industry since she was 5 years old. However, she’s more confident because of it and says she doesn’t let hate get to her.

“I definitely have this tough skin because of all that I've been through in this industry, with all the lies, with all the things that I have to hear about my parents,” she says. “And just even my aunts and stuff, this industry I grew up with a lot of people that they talk about and they have these headlines about.”

The Boxed In star also notes how her family doesn’t let negativity affect them and they “just know who they are.”

Ahead of her 25th birthday in November, Carter reveals that she puts no pressure to make any goals by certain ages.

“I don't put standards or I don't kind of leverage on where I want to go because I think so big for myself,” she tells PEOPLE. “Even today. What I do today, I want it to be bigger tomorrow."

The actress also adds that she’s thankful for her parents. “Because I wouldn't be who I am if it wasn't for them, if it wasn't for my mom, humbling me and teaching me class, teaching me how to maneuver around to be an educated, beautiful, young lady,” Carter says.



