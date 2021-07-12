Regina youth get outside and volunteer with help of free conservation program

The Wild Outside program taught youth how to identify insects and fish in the waters at A.E. Wilson Park in Regina. (Submitted by Jory Cadman - image credit)

Teenagers in Regina are getting wild outside in a new youth leadership program by the Canadian Wildlife Federation.

The Wild Outside program launched last year in 14 cities across Canada for teens aged 15 to 18. It is designed to help youth develop a "conservation ethic" and is funded by the Canada Service Corps.

At A.E. Wilson Park, cheers and laughter could be heard from the edge of the soccer field where youth took part in team-building exercises after nature trivia and orienteering — a competitive sport where participants find their way to various checkpoints with the aid of a map and compass.

"I'm a cadet. So I've done compass and map stuff before. So I already had an idea of what we were going to do," said Dilyn Lolacher, a Grade 11 O'Neill high school student.

"I wanted to meet new people, and I thought that because I am familiar with orienteering, that would be a perfect opportunity to just relax and meet people instead of stressing about what I'm trying to do and something completely new."

"I would say this is my dream job. I absolutely love being able to get outdoors and to share my passion and my knowledge with this group of young people," said Erin Pippin, a youth leadership specialist for Canadian Wildlife Federation's Wild Outside program.

The program is free and will help with transportation or any other barriers that might hold a youth back from attending.

Teens take part in outdoor adventures like kayaking or snowshoeing, learn about the natural world around them, and take part in community service projects like trash pickup.

"Everyone that is here, wants to be here. They're all very interested in the things that we're teaching them. They love to learn. And a lot of them are, you know, planning on getting involved in environment and conservation going forward and that's very inspiring," said Pippin.

Pippin said they do team-building exercises, teach leadership skills and provide a fun way for teens to get outside year-round.

"I really like helping others and just like making our community like a place where everyone can feel safe and just have fun," said Isaac Der, a Grade 11 Campbell Collegiate student.

Der said the best part of the day was pond dipping, where he and others gathered water from the park's pond and used nets to see what lives beneath the waters.

He said he found the program was a great opportunity to make connections with people who both like nature and helping the community.

Lolacher agreed and said the best part for her was making a new friend, Ursula, who she taught how to tie a daisy chain knot.

Youth can choose which events to attend, as long as they register in advance on the program's website.