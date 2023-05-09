Regina Transit launches new bus route for airport

The new bus route travels from the downtown core, along 13th Avenue to the airport. (Kirk Fraser/CBC - image credit)

Regina Transit is introducing a bus route that will offer a new option for travelling to and from the airport.

Route 24 — a partnership between the City of Regina and the Regina Airport Authority — will run 29 times a day. It connects the airport with the downtown transit hub on 11th Avenue.

For now, it will only operate Monday to Friday, but the city says it will consider expanding the service if there's enough interest.

Mayor Sandra Masters praised the route for helping to meet the needs of airport employees, surrounding businesses and the downtown core.

Kirk Fraser/CBC

"We've had folks coming in for conferences during the week, and it's been really difficult to move hundreds at a time, and so we think even having the route now, having that responsiveness for special events, will also be key to having folks when they arrive have a good experience here," said Masters.

Route 24 is also expected to increase foot traffic to businesses like Canada Post, which are north of the main airport terminal.

The new bus route costs $348,000, with the airport contributing $100,000 a year for three years. The city is paying for the rest.

Kirk Fraser/CBC

James Bogusz, president and CEO of the Regina Airport Authority, said Route 24 has been in the making for four years but faced delays due to the pandemic.

"The reality was during the pandemic, with such a major downturn in both passenger volumes and the reduction in staff, it just made sense to wait till the airport was bouncing back," said Bogusz.

As part of the launch of Route 24, the city is offering free rides until May 12.

For updated bus route information, visit regina.ca/transit.