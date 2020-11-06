Regina schools expanding mask mandate to pre-K to Grade 3

Schools in Regina are moving to require all students to wear masks.

When the school year started, only kids in grades 4 to 12 had to be masked, but tomorrow in the city's Catholic system, pupils from pre-kindergarten to Grade 3 will have to mask up, too.

The same change will happen in the city's public schools starting on Monday.

Regina public school spokesperson Terry Lazarou says many of the younger children already use masks.

"The experience we've had since since September is ... most of our kids in the younger grades are absolutely compliant," he said. "They they want to wear masks just like the big kids."

The schools hope expanding the use of masks will help keep their COVID-19 numbers down.

They're encouraging parents to send their children to school with multiple masks in case a mask gets wet.

Since the school year started, there have been a number of coronavirus cases appearing in schools around the province.

Some schools have temporarily moved to online classes in response.

Lazarou said parents who have concerns about medical or other issues with respect to mask use should contact their school principal.