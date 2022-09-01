Regina residents still filing insurance claims from massive 2021 hail storm

The storm hit Regina on Aug. 31, 2021, damaging homes, vehicles, gardens and even trees. (Alexander Quon/CBC - image credit)

Regina residents are still working on repairing their property and filing insurance claims a year after a major hail storm ripped through the city.

The storm hit on Aug. 31, 2021. Homes in the city's north end were hit the hardest.

According to SGI, there have been more than 3,000 property claims and close to 13,000 claims for vehicle damage.

"Those hail storms that walloped the province resulted in what, from an insurance perspective, was the biggest catastrophic event in SGI's history," said SGI spokesperson Tyler McMurchy.

McMurchy said claims are still "rolling in" a year later, with the majority pertaining to damage to roofs.

Mike Smith, co-owner of Wheatland roofing, said his company is still replacing and repairing roofs damaged by the storm.

"It did cause a lot of damage and it's still going to take quite some time to do the repairs, the roof replacements, the eavestroughs and fascia repairs," he said.

Smith said it has been a busy time and they will be booked into the new year.

We're hoping that homeowners can be patient with the contractors out there. - Mike Smith, Co-owner of Wheatland Roofing

While some work is underway, supply chain issues have caused some delays.

Smith said there are material shortages and certain colours of some items are not available right now.

There are also some general labour shortages.

According to SGI, roughly half of the vehicles damaged in last year's hail storm have been repaired.

Customers have two years from the date of loss to complete their claim.