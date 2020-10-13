Regina residents pushing city council to halt semi-truck traffic on 9th Avenue N until road is re-built

Mark McFie says he has to keep his windows shut in the middle of summer because of the semi-truck noise behind his house.

He's part of a group of residents asking the City of Regina to ban heavy truck traffic on the narrow road — however, the ban is not because of the noise. Instead, it's the safety, McFie is concerned about.

"The way it is and the speed limits that you have and there's no shoulders, somebody is going to get seriously hurt or killed on this road," McFie said. "We've heard near misses … It's an accident waiting to happen."

McFie is asking the city council to ban heavy truck traffic until the road is redone with a middle median, shoulders on both sides and the road is built to handle the new traffic from the Regina bypass.

The Saskatchewan Trucking Association said in a statement that it firmly opposes having 9th Avenue N banned as a commercial truck route.

"Removing commercial truck access on this portion of 9th Avenue North will increase travel time, increase carbon emissions, increase fuel consumption and increase overall operational costs for many businesses reliant on essential goods," the statement said.

The statement said trucks going to Loblaws have been using that route, but closing it would add about 32 kilometres round trip. It also said since the city closed Dewdney Avenue to commercial trucks, 9th Avenue N is the "only logical option" to access the northwest part of Regina.

Off-ramp came as a surprise

McFie said before the bypass, trucks had been using other routes to get to where they needed to go.

"So they know how to get around it. They're using it as a shortcut and they're using all of us as an excuse to keep them on," McFie said.

McFie said all the current traffic came as a surprise because when the bypass was originally being planned at a public forum meeting, the design didn't have an off-ramp onto 9th Avenue N.

"We were deceived," McFie said. "We never once were told that it was going to be a heavy truck route. So we were never, ever aware of that until they opened the bypass."

As a result of it not initially planned to be hooked up to the bypass, the road design wasn't where he thought it should be, McFie said.

McFie said he contacted the Minister of Highways and Infrastructure Greg Ottenbreit, Regina mayor Michael Fougere, his local city councillor and his local MLA, Laura Ross. He said Ross did stop by to see the trucks in the backyard, and agreed it was unsafe.

