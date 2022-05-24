Regina Public Schools computer systems offline after 'network-wide incident'

Regina Public Schools says it experienced what it calls a “network-wide incident” over the weekend and that has forced it to take down all of its information systems—including email—while it investigates. (Matthew Howard/CBC - image credit)

It's unclear at this point if the shutdown is the result of a computer hack or some other kind of malfunction.

The division said in a statement posted to Twitter that all classes will continue as normal today, but that everything from teacher emails to online teaching tools are offline.

Parents can expect important announcements from the school to be done by telephone instead of email until the issue is resolved.

The division also said teachers will be using old-fashioned pen and paper for some work and communication tasks until the system is back online, but don't expect the outage will significantly affect their teaching.