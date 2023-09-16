Regina police trying to identify victim of early morning Winnipeg Street homicide

The Regina Police Service is asking for anyone with information about the Saturday morning homicide to contact them. (CBC/Radio-Canada - image credit)

Regina police say they're still trying to identify the victim of an early morning homicide.

Police were called to the 1200 block of Winnipeg Street — between Sixth and Seventh avenues — at about 1:15 a.m. Saturday with a report of an injured man.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, police said in a Saturday news release.

They did not release any other details about the victim, and say his identify isn't yet known.

Police are asking for anyone with information about the man or his death to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.