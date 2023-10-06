Regina police seek help finding missing girl,14, last seen more than 2 weeks ago

Regina police are asking for help finding Karis Worme-Dupuis,14, last seen more than two weeks ago. (Submitted by Regina Police Service - image credit)

The Regina Police Service is asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen more than two weeks ago.

Karis Worme-Dupuis was last seen on Sept. 20 at about 2 p.m in the 1500 block of Saskatchewan Dr., according to an RPS news release sent out on Thursday.

Police describe Worme-Dupuis as about five foot two with a medium build, short wavy brown/bleached hair, brown eyes and a lip piercing.

RPS says she is considered at risk because of her age and there is concern for her well-being, but there is no evidence that Worme-Dupuis is in danger.

Anyone with information on Worme-Dupuis is asked to contact RPS at (306) 777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.