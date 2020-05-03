Regina police searching for suspects after shots fired in parking lot

Regina police are looking for two suspects after shots were fired in the parking lot of a business in the 3700 block of 5th Avenue on Saturday morning.

Police said investigation found that a silver SUV had been parked in the parking lot at around 8:40 a.m. CST when a man came up to the vehicle on foot and pointed a gun. The driver then exited the vehicle and pointed a gun back at the first man.

Police said one of the suspects fired several rounds. They don't believe anyone was injured.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

One suspect is described as around 20 years old, with short hair, a slim build and wearing a black t-shirt.

The other suspect is described as a man in his 30s, with short hair a heavy build and also wearing a black t-shirt. Police do not believe this is a random act, however it did pose a risk to the public.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 222-8477.