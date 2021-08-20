Regina police search for man after mugging outside downtown bank

Regina police are searching for a suspect after they say a woman was mugged following a 'sizeable cash withdrawal' from a bank in the 1900 block of Hamilton Street Tuesday afternoon. (Trent Peppler/CBC - image credit)

Regina police are searching for a man they say mugged a woman in the city's downtown earlier this week.

The incident happened when the woman took out a "sizeable cash withdrawal" from a bank on Hamilton Street near 12th Avenue shortly after noon on Tuesday, police say.

When she was leaving, a man shoved her and ran off with the bag that contained her money, the police service said in a Thursday news release.

Another man chased after the mugger and wrested the bag from him, the release said.

The pursuer returned it to the victim, who police said sustained minor injuries during the incident.

The mugger was last seen running northbound down the alley between Hamilton Street and Rose Street.

The man was described to police as about five feet and 10 inches tall and roughly 200 pounds, with short dark hair and a round face.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 305-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.