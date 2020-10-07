Regina police respond to bomb threat at Cornwall Centre

Regina police are at a downtown shopping mall Wednesday after receiving a threat from a man over the phone just before 4 p.m. CST.

Police cleared out the Cornwall Centre, located on the 2100 block of 11th Avenue, and mall security cordoned off the building while police assess the validity of the bomb threat.

Police say they are working with the property's management and building security to determine the next steps.

Police say they will have an update as soon as more information is available.

More to come.