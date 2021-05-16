Regina Police issue 13 tickets for public health order violations

Police said the tickets were handed out for failing to comply with the public health orders by participating in a gathering that exceeded 10 people. (Heidi Atter/CBC - image credit)
Police said the tickets were handed out for failing to comply with the public health orders by participating in a gathering that exceeded 10 people. (Heidi Atter/CBC - image credit)

Police in Regina say 13 tickets were handed out for public health order violations on Saturday.

Around 2 p.m. police monitored a gathering of about 40 people protesting the provincial health orders regarding COVID-19, on the 2100 block of Victoria Avenue.

Police said the tickets were handed out for failing to comply with the public health orders by participating in a gathering that exceeded 10 people.

More from CBC News:

Latest Stories