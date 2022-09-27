Regina police investigating after driver hits boy on bike

Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the victim was riding his bicycle on Elgaard Drive when a westbound vehicle struck the victim's bike. (Alexander Quon/CBC News - image credit)

A driver hit an 11-year-old boy riding a bike in Regina on Monday, according to the city police.

The boy is injured, but police said his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

In a statement, police said officers were called to the scene of the crash just after 6:14 p.m. CST. They said the man who hit the boy remained at the site, was travelling below the speed limit and that he was not under the influence of alcohol.

Police said preliminary investigation showed the victim was riding his bicycle on Elgaard Drive (in the north end of the city) when a westbound vehicle struck the bike.

They commended the boy for wearing a bike helmet, noting this may have saved him from more serious injuries.

Police are still investigation and ask anyone with information related to this incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers.