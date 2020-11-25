Regina police fine woman after dozen people gathered in home, violating COVID rule

REGINA — Police in Regina say a woman has been fined $2,800 for disobeying a public-health order that limits private gatherings to five people.

The provincewide rule came down last week as officials try to curb the rising spread of COVID-19.

Police said officers went to a home in the city's east end on Sunday and found 12 people inside. Officers told them they were breaking the rule and, on Tuesday, they went back and ticketed a 34-year-old woman.

Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer has said the province is at a crucial point in its fight against COVID-19.

Premier Scott Moe was to announce more measures at a news conference later Wednesday.

Moe has said in recent weeks that he hopes to stem the virus's spread through restricting specific activities, like private gatherings, instead of closing non-essential businesses, a measure which has been called for by hundreds of doctors, a nurses union and the Opposition NDP.

Also Wednesday, officials reported 164 new cases of COVID-19 and a seven-day average of 214 daily cases. There were 111 people in hospital and 19 receiving intensive care.

The Ministry of Health said that from Nov. 10 to Tuesday about 90 cases of the novel coronavirus were detected among staff and residents in 29 long-term care facilities in the province.

The Luther Special Care Home in Saskatoon reported Monday that 34 residents had tested positive for COVID-19 as had four staff, while another 23 workers were self-isolating.

