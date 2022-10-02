A Regina police dog was sprayed with bear mace and a man was tasered during an arrest

The Regina Police Service say a man is in custody facing charges for assaulting a police officer after he sprayed a police dog with bear mace. (Alexander Quon/CBC - image credit)

A man is in custody after an altercation in which he sprayed a police dog with bear mace and was tasered twice, according to the Regina Police Service.

The man faces several charges including two counts of assaulting a police officer, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting arrest, according to a news release on Sunday.

The police K-9 unit "came across" the man in the 1000 block of Angus Street at about 5:50 p.m. CST Saturday. Police did not specify where the man involved lives or his age.

The man pointed a can of bear mace at the officer in what police called a "threatening manner," and wouldn't cooperate with demands to drop the mace.

That's when police said the officer released his dog, which the man sprayed with bear mace.

The officer then used his taser twice on the man because the first deployment was ineffective.

Police said the use of the taser has been documented and will be subject to an internal review by a Regina police use of force review board with oversight from the Saskatchewan Police Commission.