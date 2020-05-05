Regina police charge 4 men after alleged altercation outside Co-op refinery

Four men are facing charges after an alleged altercation at the Co-op Refinery Complex in Regina last week.

Regina police said in a news release that it began on April 30 when officers responded to Ninth Avenue North around 6:30 p.m. CST after a report that the road was blocked by vehicles.

After calling in backup for traffic control, police were able to clear the roadway around 8 p.m. CST, with the exception of a few vehicles parked near one of the refinery's gates, the release said.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Officers approached the remaining group, police said, and "it was clear some sort of confrontation had occurred" because one man had minor abrasions.

Officers were told conflicting accounts of what had happened. After investigation, police arrested and charged four men Monday.

Three men — ages 29, 41 and 50 — are facing common assault charges. A 37-year-old man is charged with mischief under $5,000.

All of the accused are scheduled to appear in provincial court on July 20.

Police issue tickets following 'protest' processions

While the four men were being processed at the police station Monday, a procession of vehicles began circulating the building in the 1700 block of Osler Street in what "appeared to be a protest," police said.

Traffic safety officers handed out 11 tickets to drivers participating in the procession.

The group of vehicles eventually cleared the area around 4 p.m. CST, police said.

Police were called to another similar procession near the refinery on Ninth Avenue North around 5 p.m. Monday. Seven more tickets were issued there to participating drivers.