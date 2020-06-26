Regina police board will push province for public oversight of complaints commission

A member of the Regina Police Service's board of commissioners has proposed lobbying Saskatchewan's minister of justice to make more changes to the Public Complaints Commission, saying some citizens — especially those who are Black, Indigenous or racialized — don't have confidence in the current system for handling complaints against police.

Board member Jada Yee presented a letter to other commissioners at a board meeting Thursday, calling for further reform to the PCC, a five-person, government-appointed non-police body that investigates and reviews complaints against municipal police in the province.

"Some residents of Regina, in particular Black, Indigenous and racialized people, have expressed a lack of confidence in the current system dealing with complaints against police officers," Yee's letter says.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Residents of Regina have expressed a desire to ensure that civilian oversight take the place of police investigating police."

Earlier this month the provincial government introduced the Police Amendment Act 2020. The new legislation makes it possible for the complaints commission, rather than the deputy minister of justice, to appoint an independent observer for investigations, among other changes.

Yee put forward a motion calling for the board to ask the ministry of justice to commit to further reform of the commission.

That would include looking at moving to a civilian oversight body to oversee investigations involving police and serious injury or death, expand the membership of the Public Complaints Commission, and to provide the commission with adequate resources and investigative tools.

"This comes as a result of our community's actions in recent weeks, rallying and making its voice heard," Yee said while presenting the motion.

Story continues

"The board and I created this motion to respond to the concerns raised by the residents of Regina."

Yee's motion was supported by those in attendance with a tweak to the language in the letter proposed by fellow commissioner and Regina Coun. Barbara Young.

Change 'long overdue': mayor

Regina Mayor Michael Fougere said while he is a supporter of the Regina Police Service, he feels the time for civilian-led police oversight has come.

"We're one of the last jurisdictions in Canada that does not have civilian oversight," Fougere said.

"Given the particular environment over the last couple of months, we'll instill even more confidence in the police service, and the police are asking for this. The chiefs of police want this, and I think this is long overdue in some ways."

Minister of Justice Don Morgan previously said he wasn't in favour of the idea of creating a civilian oversight body, like the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team or Ontario's Special Investigations Unit.

Such bodies are costly and involve "police investigating police at a different level," Morgan has said.

Fougere said he supports what the province has done so far, but said the changes don't go far enough.

He said he doesn't see Morgan's stance on civilian oversight as a challenge, as the motion is starting a chain of events that will lead to further conversations with the minister about the idea.

'Public has waited long enough'

University of Regina associate professor Michelle Stewart, who teaches in the area of social justice, spoke as a delegate on behalf of Yee's motion.

Stewart said that in Saskatchewan, there is no truly independent civilian review process and the time for that to change is now.

"The public has waited long enough. I'm here to say that the community will be striking an independent civilian review board," Stewart said, adding she will appear at the next board of police commissioners meeting to address the topic further.

Stewart also asked for the next board of police commissioners meeting to include a block of time for community members to explain what they would like the civilian oversight to look like.

Regina police Chief Evan Bray said he supported the call, and said the provincial police chief's association supports similar calls to create civilian-led independent oversight boards.

"We have spoken with Minister Morgan and the provincial government on this topic a few times," he said.

"This is really healthy. It's healthy for our community. It's healthy for policing."

Bray, like Fougere, supported the province's move to change the powers of the Public Complaints Commission, which he sees as a multi-step approach to changing oversight.