Regina police ask for help after Friday morning bank robbery

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them. (Heidi Atter/CBC - image credit)

Regina police are asking for the public's help in finding the person responsible for a bank robbery Friday morning.

Officers were sent to a financial institution in the 1900 block of Hamilton Street shortly after 11 a.m. CST, a Friday police news release said.

A male armed with what appeared to be a gun had entered the bank and demanded money, according to police. He got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

