Regina mayor disappointed with Saskatchewan's COVID-19 restrictions

REGINA — The mayor of Saskatchewan's capital says he's disappointed the provincial government intends to overrule the city's declaration dealing with COVID-19.

Michael Fougere says the province should shut down all non-essential retail businesses and limit gatherings to no more than five people, as has been done in some other jurisdictions.

Regina city council approved the restrictions in a declaration last week, but Fougere says the province plans to overrule it in favour of its own orders to ensure uniformity throughout the province.

The province should move faster on putting more crowd restrictions in place, Fougere told a news conference on Monday.

"Speed trumps perfection in many ways," he said.

"We need to grapple with this sooner rather than later. It's not something we can look at next week or a month after that. We have to do it right now."

Premier Scott Moe has said no more than 25 people should be in the same place at once, except where two-metre distancing between them can be maintained. As well, rules closing restaurants and recreational facilities and limiting daycares to a maximum of eight children came into effect Monday.

Fougere said provincial officials were uncomfortable with Regina's plan, but he had hoped the province would follow its lead.

"That's their choice. I regret they've done that, but they've done it, so we just move on."

Saskatchewan has so far reported 52 cases of COVID-19. A majority of infections are related to travel.

Moe has given police the authority to make arrests or hand out $2,000 fines if people do not self-isolate for the required 14 days after returning from international travel.

A spokeswoman for police in Saskatoon said the service had received some calls, but no fines or arrests had been made.

In Regina, police reminded people on Twitter to stay at home after officers found more than 30 people at a house party.

Opposition NDP Leader Ryan Meili, who was self-isolating last week with his family after his wife developed a cough, said Monday he was no longer doing so because she tested negative for COVID-19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2020

Stephanie Taylor, The Canadian Press