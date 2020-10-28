Regina man charged in connection with robbery and assault on a police officer

Regina police say a man has been charged in connection with a robbery and an assault on a police officer.

Police say the robbery took place on Oct. 21 and the assault took place on Oct. 25.

On Sunday morning at approximately 1:15 a.m. CST, police were dispatched to a downtown hotel parkade. They had received a report of an assault by a man on a security commissionaire.

By the time officers arrived, the suspect had fled on foot. Police say a search of the area found a man who matched the suspect description. The man was arrested without incident.

Police say a search of the man turned up ammunition and a substance later confirmed to be cocaine. The man then allegedly assaulted a police officer while being interviewed at police headquarters.

Further investigation connected the man to a robbery that occurred on Oct. 21, police said.

On that day, a 19-year-old man reported to police that he had been robbed by an unknown man while he was heading to work.

According to police, the suspect walked with the victim for awhile and then pulled out a knife and took the 19-year-old's backpack, which held his wallet and other personal belongings, and phone.

Police say they identified the suspect with surveillance video showing the two men.

The 27-year-old suspect faces nine charges. Police say he made his first court appearance Monday.