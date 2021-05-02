Regina man charged with assault following incident involving anti-restriction demonstrators

Police say a man was charged with assault after an incident at a protest against government restrictions in Regina last week. (Cory Coleman/CBC - image credit)

A 33-year-old man faces assault charges following an incident at a demonstration opposing Saskatchewan's COVID-19 restrictions last week.

However, despite the charges, Jeffery Cameron Meldrum feels he and his partner were the ones wronged in the situation.



Meldrum faces two charges of common assault following the incident.

It took place near Victoria Park where a demonstration of more than 100 people gathered to protest COVID-19 restrictions, despite being in violation of the province's limits on mass-gatherings.



Police say after 5:30 p.m. CST on April 24, Meldrum was driving eastbound down Victoria Avenue across from Victoria Park when he stopped his vehicle.



Police said a passenger in the vehicle, who Meldrum says is his girlfriend, allegedly got out and tried to remove signs placed on the median by nearby protesters. Two demonstrators tied to prevent the signs from being taken.



Meldrum allegedly then got out of the vehicle and struck the two protesters. Police said two men, a 62-year-old and a 26-year-old, sustained minor injuries.





Reached through Facebook messenger on Saturday, Meldrum said he was still in the process of securing legal counsel, but claimed the protesters involved attacked his girlfriend.



Police did not name the two people who sustained minor injuries in the incident and when asked about Meldrum's concerns, officials said he'll now have to make his argument in court.

He was released at the scene on an undertaking to appear in court, which was set for Aug. 21, 2021.