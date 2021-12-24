Regina man charged with 1st-degree murder after Cameron Street house fire

Percy Pascal has been charged with first-degree murder after the body of a 24-year-old man was found in a Cameron Street home that burned on Dec. 16, Regina police say. (Cory Coleman/CBC - image credit)

Regina police have charged a 37-year-old man with first-degree murder following the discovery of a body in the aftermath of a house fire last week.

Firefighters found the body of a man after putting out a Dec. 16 fire at a home on the 1400 block of Cameron Street on Dec. 16, police previously said.

After investigating, police and the province's coroner deemed the death to be a homicide.

Regina police identified the victim as Morgan Blind, 24, in a news release Friday.

They also said Percy Pascal, 37, has been charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm and failing to comply.

He made his first court appearance Thursday.