Regina man, 35, sentenced to 14 years in prison for sexually assaulting teenager in 2018

According to authorities, Levac has a criminal history which includes violent sexual offences and a history of reoffending, as both a youth and an adult. (Submitted by the Regina Police Service - image credit)

Warning: This story contains details that may be disturbing.

Nearly two and a half years after being convicted, Phillip Lionel Levac, 35, was sentenced to 14 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl twice, according to a recently published sentencing decision.

The ruling says the pair met in the weight room at the Fieldhouse and Lawson Aquatic Centre in Regina. She said he approached her and asked her for her number, offering to help her physically train.

Evidence showed hundreds of messages were sent between Levac and the teenager in the lead up to the assaults.

He was 31 years old at the time, but told her he was 28, the ruling says. He knew she was 14 at the time of the sexual assaults, which occurred at his mother's house in Regina on April 12 and April 15, 2018. Both offences were committed while Levac was on probation.

On Dec. 9 of this year, Justice Graeme Mitchell sentenced Levac to 10 years for the first count of sexual assault and 14 years for the second. The sentences will be served concurrently. Upon release, Levac is subject to a 10-year long-term supervision order.

According to Mitchell, Levac has been in custody for the majority of his adult life, and has a significant criminal history consisting of acts of violence and sexual violence, with the majority of his victims being female.

"Simply put Mr. Levac is currently an extraordinarily high risk for recidivism," Mitchell wrote in his sentencing decision.

Levac will serve his sentence at a federal prison in British Columbia.

"Given his history of sexual violence, it is mandatory that he participate and successfully complete a high-intensity violence prevention program prior to any consideration of parole," Mitchell wrote.

Levac was also charged with two counts of sexual interference stemming from the same incidents, but those charges were stayed at the request of the crown.

Mitchell accounted for the trauma the victim faced when issuing his sentencing decision.

"It is apparent from the two victim impact statements submitted in this case that the [victim] continues to suffer from severe psychological trauma," Mitchell wrote.

Crown pushing for a lengthier sentence

The crown pushed for 20 years in prison for Levac — eight years for the first offence and 12 years for the second offence — to be served consecutively.

The defence recommended a 10-year total sentence.

Despite the assaults, the 18-year-old victim said she forgives Levac. She did so at the hearing for the Crown's application to have Levac designated as a dangerous offender. Mitchell granted that designation in September 2022.

"This might sound crazy but I forgive you. Not for you but for myself," the victim, who cannot be named due to a publication ban, said in her witness statements.

The victim said forgiving him was one of the hardest things she's ever had to do, but it was the only way she could move on with her life.

After the assaults occurred, the victim said she had trouble sleeping and suffered from flashbacks and migraines.

"It took me so damn long to realise I wasn't the issue. It was you," the victim said in her statement. "I'm here today because you couldn't keep it in your pants. You saw an opportunity to take advantage of a vulnerable 14-year-old and you took it."

The victim said she was beginning to heal, but that the incident continues to affect her life.