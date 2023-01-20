Regina King Honors Late Son Ian Alexander Jr., 1 Year After His Death: 'My Guiding Light'

Regina King and her son, Ian Alexander

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage Ian Alexander Jr. and Regina King

Regina King is remembering her late son, Ian Alexander Jr., one year after his death by suicide.

Late Thursday evening, the 52-year-old actress shared a moving tribute to Ian on her Instagram page, captioning the video of an orange sky lantern she'd lit in honor of what would have been her son's 27th birthday.

"January 19th is Ian's Worthday," King wrote. "As we still process his physical absence, we celebrate his presence. We are all in different places on the planet … so is Ian. His spirit is the thread that connects us."

The hue of the candlelit, floating paper lantern King lit has special meaning for the Oscar winner and for her late son. "Of course orange is your favorite color," she said. "It's the fire and the calm."

"I see you in everything I breath [sic]," King added. "My absolute favorite thing about myself is being …. Regina the mother of Ian the GodKing. Continue to shine bright, my guiding light."

This is the first time King has posted to her Instagram page since Ian's death. He died on Jan. 20, 2022, a day after turning 26.

Ian was King's only child, whom she shared with her ex-husband, record producer Ian Alexander Sr.

In a statement given to PEOPLE last year at the time of his death, King said, "Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian. He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you."

Following in his father's musical footsteps, Ian was a deejay. King previously told PEOPLE that he was "an amazing young man."

(L-R) Ian Alexander Jr. and Regina King, wearing Gucci, attend the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci at LACMA on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Ian Alexander Jr. and Regina King

Despite her success as an actor and director, King has long said that Ian was her biggest source of pride. After separating from Ian's father in 2007 after nine years of marriage, King admitted being a single parent wasn't always easy, but that nothing is stronger than her love for her son.

"You don't know what unconditional love is. You may say you do, but if you don't have a child, you don't know what that is," she explained. "When you experience it, it's the most fulfilling [thing] ever."

The pair also has matching tattoos, which read "unconditional love" in Aramaic — Ian's on his shoulder and King's on her arm.

regina king

regina king/instagram Ian Alexander Jr. and Regina King

Upon the news of Ian's death, many celebrities paid tribute on social media, expressing their condolences to King as she deals with her loss.

Similar comments came on King's post on Friday, with stars like Tracee Ellis Ross, Octavia Spencer, Tabitha Brown, Julianne Moore, Sarah Paulson, Ava DuVernay and Holly Robinson Peete — among others — sending their love and support King's way.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.