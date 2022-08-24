Regina Hall's 'Worst Date' Got Way Too Specific About Their Future

Regina Hall recounted her “worst date” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Tuesday, saying it went downhill after a disagreement over money. (Watch the video below.)

The comedian and director told the late-night show’s guest host Lamorne Morris that she was set up on a blind date when the two had what Hall described as an “argument.” And no, it wasn’t about who was paying for the date. Rather the tiff was about their potential financial future together.

The “Me Time” star said the guy didn’t want his wife to work even if she wanted to. He proposed setting a $500 limit on gifts to each other because extra money should go to the kids ― of which there would be exactly two. Naturally, Hall had a few rebuttals.

“You’re already counting my money to go on children that I don’t want,” she said she told him.

“You see the specificity?” she griped to host Morris. “And you see the problem?”

Needless to say, the first date did not turn into a second. (Fast-forward to the 6:00 minute mark for her date story.)

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...