Regina Hall Says Girls Trip 2 Is 'Going to Be Fun': 'I'm Excited to See the Girls Again'

Regina Hall is "excited" to get started on Girls Trip 2!

While speaking with PEOPLE recently about her team-up with Jameson Irish Whiskey ahead of St. Patrick's Day, Hall, 52, says that she "found out in real-time with everyone else" that the upcoming sequel will take place in Ghana, as co-screenwriter Tracy Oliver told Variety at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

"So I'm assuming that that's going to be fun," Hall says. "I'm excited to see the girls again and to make something hopefully that the fans love. I think the biggest thing is we had so much fun making the first one, and I just look forward to just having that kind of fun again and that audiences will hopefully love it as well."

Hall tells PEOPLE that the delay in making a sequel to 2017's Girls Trip first and foremost involved ensuring the movie's ensemble cast — Hall costars with Tiffany Haddish, Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith — could line their schedules up, with additional complications thrown their way by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Girls Trip

Michele K. Short/Universal

"You can't have a film that interactive in the middle of a pandemic. It's about being out and about," Hall says. "So I think that kind of changed it too."

Oliver also confirmed to Variety in January that Girls Trip 2 will feature the characters at Ghana's annual Afrochella music festival.

Back in January 2022, Girls Trip producer Will Packer first announced that a sequel to the hit 2017 comedy was "underway" during an appearance on Good Morning America.

"Can't we all use a post-pandemic trip, my friend? I think that the time is actually right, and this is something that I will tell you and break right now at GMA: the Girls Trip 2 sequel, we are underway," Packer told host Michael Strahan during the broadcast at the time.