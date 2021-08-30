Regina Hall Joins Kevin Hart And Mark Wahlberg in Netflix’s ‘Me Time’

Regina Hall is set to join Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg in the Netflix comedy Me Time. Hart’s Night School writer John Hamburg will write and direct the pic, with Hamburg also producing through his Particular Pictures along with Hart and Bryan Smiley for HartBeat Productions. Hart first announced the casting on his social media.

The film follows a stay-at-home dad (Hart) who finds himself with some “me time” for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away. He reconnects with his former best friend (Wahlberg) for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life.

Lauren Hennessey will exec produce alongside Mark Moran and Patricia Braga of HartBeat. Joe Gatta will also exec produce.

Hall can currently be seen in Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers and can also still be seen in her Showtime comedy Black Monday. She will also star in, and executive produce the occult drama Master as well as the comedy Honk For Jesus, Save Your Soul.

She is repped by ICM Partners.

