Regimental funeral for fallen Edmonton police officers set for March 27 at Rogers Place

Const. Travis Jordan, 35, left, and Const. Brett Ryan, 30, were killed Thursday morning while responding to a call at an apartment complex in northwest Edmonton. (Edmonton Police Service - image credit)

A regimental funeral for two Edmonton police officers killed in the line of duty will be held next week at Rogers Place.

The funeral and celebration of life for Const. Travis Jordan and Const. Brett Ryan is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Monday, March 27.

Jordan, 35, and Ryan, 30, were fatally shot Thursday while responding to a family dispute at an apartment complex in northwest Edmonton. Investigators said Friday the two men were ambushed and neither officer discharged their firearm.

In a news release Monday, the Edmonton Police Service said it is working with the families to finalize details of the event, including the funeral procession.

More information will be shared when it is available, EPS said.

Tuesday procession

The bodies of Jordan and Ryan will be moved from the Edmonton medical examiner's office to Serenity Funeral Home on Tuesday, where they will remain until the day of the funeral.

Members of the public are encouraged to show support by lining the procession route.

The procession is expected to start around noon.

The route, from 7007 116th St. to 5311 91st St., is as follows:

East on Belgravia Road/71 Avenue.

South on 113th Street.

East on 61st Avenue.

South on 91st Street.

East on 58th Avenue.

South on 90th Street.

East on 56th Avenue.

South on 89th Street.