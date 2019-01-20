Reggie Jackson: 'Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens Should Be in' Hall of Fame

The Baseball Writers' Association of America will announce the ballot results for the 2019 Hall of Fame class on Tuesday, Jan. 22.

Reggie Jackson, a member of the 1993 Hall of Fame class, let it be known this weekend that he wants to see inductions for two of the most controversial players on the ballot: Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens.

"Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens should be in," Jackson told Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions LPGA tournament. "It's time."

Despite having some of the greatest statistics in MLB history, Bonds and Clemens have been held out of the Hall so far because of their connections to performance-enhancing drugs. They need to get on 75% of the voters' ballots to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Bonds, MLB's all-time leader in home runs with 762, is on the ballot for the seventh time in his career. Last year he got 56.4% of the vote.

Clemens, who has seven Cy Young Awards for his career, is also on the ballot for the seventh time in his career. He received 57.3% of the vote last year.

If neither player makes it this year, they will have three more chances to get into the Hall of Fame on the BBWAA ballot.