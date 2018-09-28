Reggie Bush told the story of meeting Cooper Kupp in a club ... except he was duped

Reggie Bush is willing to tell a great story, even if it’s a bit embarrassing to him.

On the NFL Network set after the Los Angeles Rams’ win over the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night, Bush was sitting next to Rams receiver Cooper Kupp. Bush, one of the NFL Network’s on-set commentators, started to tell a story of how he met Kupp in a club over the offseason.

Kupp looked like he was listening to the story for the first time, which isn’t surprising, considering he wasn’t at the club that night.

Reggie Bush gets fooled

“About six months ago, I’m in a nightclub, me and my wife, she’ll attest to this,” Bush said. “One of the security guards comes up to me and says ‘Cooper Kupp wants to say what’s up to you,’ I was like, ‘Oh yeah, of course, tell him to come over.”

It seemed to be a fun, chance encounter. Bush was a star at USC in college and had a long NFL career. Kupp was coming off a great rookie season for the Rams.

“We start talking about Sean McVay, I start asking about the offense, he’s giving me detailed information about the offense,” Bush said. “I give him my phone number, I’m like, ‘Man hit me up any time we’re in L.A.'”

Seems normal. Surely plenty of famous people meet at clubs.

“Afterward my wife says, ‘Baby, who was that?’ I was like, ‘That was Cooper Kupp, he plays for the Rams. Let me show you a picture,'” Bush said. “I showed her the picture of him, she looks at the picture, looks at the guy.

“And she says, ‘That’s not Cooper Kupp.'”

Everyone, including Bush and Kupp, had a laugh on the set.

An elaborate plan by the Kupp imposter

Bush went on to say that the guy claiming to be Kupp even had a picture of Kupp on his phone. It wasn’t even a plan that came together on a whim.

“So lo and behold, the guy gets kicked out of the nightclub,” Bush said. “And to find out, it was not Cooper Kupp.”

Story Continues

“You said he has come a long way. Now this dude has got people out there faking to be him.”

Kupp smiled along with the story.

“I’m sorry you had to go through that,” Kupp said.

Bush finished the hilarious story with another joke.

“All white people don’t look alike, that’s my bad man, I apologize,” Bush said.

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp has become a big star for the Rams in just his second season. (AP)

