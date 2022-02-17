Reggaeton star Farruko roils fans by preaching about God

ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON
·4 min read
FILE - Puerto Rican singer Farruko performs at the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year gala honoring Ruben Blades in Las Vegas on Nov. 17, 2021. Concert-goers recently packed a Miami arena expecting the Reggaeton artist to perform his hit single “Pepas” about getting high on drugs and partying. The song blends electronic and Latin genres and became a club sensation since its summer release. But Farruko refused to fully sing the song, leaving out the rousing choruses about drugs and apologizing for the lyrics. He chose instead to speak about God throughout the concert, and lit up a cross in neon pink. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File) (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

MIAMI (AP) — Concert-goers had packed a Miami arena expecting Reggaeton artist Farruko to perform his hit “Pepas” — a club sensation and party anthem since its summer release.

But Farruko refused to sing the song in full, leaving out rousing choruses about taking drugs and partying, and apologizing for those lyrics. He spoke profusely about God throughout the concert and lit a cross in neon pink, leaving fans stupefied and questions swirling around the future of his music career.

The Puerto Rican singer is not the first artist to make a dramatic transformation, but this one seemed to happen on stage in real time last Friday, catching fans off guard. Some had paid more than $300 for tickets, and many walked out well before the show was over.

Despite rumors of Farruko's retirement, his tour is scheduled to go on, with performances planned for Newark, New Jersey; Cleveland; and Rosemont, Illinois, this weekend, but fans are confused, with some taking to social media to say his show was “trash,” and others comparing it to Sunday service. Farruko said he will continue performing his hits but with a “message of love, union and reflection.”

“The time will come when the sermon you are complaining so much about now will help you,” he said in an Instagram video, adding that the show in Miami was all his doing. “Artists are free to express themselves on stage as they wish.”

His new persona also has drawn support, with some fans leaving posts of appreciation on Instagram. Fellow Puerto Rican Reggaeton artist Tito El Bambino wrote in Spanish: “I love you. I am proud of you. Don’t stay quiet and keep talking.”

Farruko told fans at last Friday’s concert he realized he had all the money he wanted. He had success with a single peaking at No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100 last October and remixes released by David Guetta and Tiesto.

But he felt empty.

He told fans he had “destroyed” his family and was unable to see his kids as much as he wanted. Farruko also has run into legal problems. In 2019, he pleaded guilty to not declaring nearly $52,000 in cash discovered in his luggage and shoes when he arrived in Puerto Rico by helicopter from the Dominican Republic.

“Farruko had an encounter with God, the Father, who made him reach deep inside,” he said in recorded footage of the concert, speaking of himself in third person. “I was inviting people to take a pill and act happy and live a crazy life. You know what? I am not proud of myself. God knows how many of your children I’ve harmed. Today I am here, standing like a man asking for you to forgive me.”

Noelia Croft of Chicago said she paid $120 for her ticket to the upcoming concert in a suburban theater but now wants a refund. Born and raised in Puerto Rico, and also from Farruko’s hometown of Bayamon, Croft said she's long been a fan.

“I was disappointed,” Croft said. “People paid to hear his music, not a sermon or him preaching. He wants to be a man of God? That’s fine, but that’s not how he advertised his concert.”

Croft said she now wonders if the Reggaeton singer had planned this before the tour, but wasn't upfront about it for fear of influencing ticket sales. Farruko has told fans they can get a refund if they want, but Croft said she hasn't heard about how to request one.

Farruko’s publicist said he was not granting interviews at the moment.

Katelina Eccleston is a music historian who writes about the genre on her internet platform Reggaeton con la Gata. She said “Pepas” exploded in popularity not because it’s about drugs but because it has a unique sound blending electronic dance music with guaracha, a popular Cuban music style. It came out just when people were tired of lockdowns, event cancelations and travel restrictions.

“It is just so full of energy, and it came at the right time,” she said.

Eccleston said Farruko is preceded by other Reggaeton artists who left their careers for religion, such as El General, a Panamanian artist who is considered the pioneer of the genre, and Hector El Father, a Puerto Rican singer who is credited for paving the way for artists such as Daddy Yankee and Don Omar. Those two artists, however, ended their music careers.

“If he wants to continue on tour, sing the music and hopefully take moments to speak, that is OK. But maybe not too long,” Eccleston said. “There’s an intelligent way to go about this.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • GLIMPSES: A white coating for the Winter Olympics - finally

    BEIJING (AP) — The Beijing Olympics have been watched closely for snow — the artificial kind, made by machines, up in the mountains outside the city. On Sunday morning, though, a more natural variety coated the Chinese capital for the first time since the Games began. The world's athletes — and Beijingers, of course — awakened to a rather vigorous snowfall that cast a placid silence over Olympic Park. The aggregate effect: For the first time in the heart of their urban headquarters, the Winter G

  • Shiffrin responds to those 'who have so much apparent hate'

    BEIJING (AP) — Not long after Mikaela Shiffrin skied off-course for the third time in five races at the Beijing Olympics, she wondered aloud to reporters about what sort of vitriol might be directed her way. “There’s going to be a whole chaotic mess ... that people are saying about how I just fantastically failed these last couple weeks in the moments that actually counted,” the two-time gold medalist at other Winter Games said after failing to finish the slalom run of the two-leg Alpine combine

  • Morris returns from concussion to send Nuggets past Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Monte Morris hit a 3-pointer over Stephen Curry from the right wing as the final buzzer sounded and the basket held up on replay review, sending the Denver Nuggets past the Golden State Warriors 117-116 in a frenzied final minute Wednesday night. Curry hit an off-balanced 20-foot jumper over Morris moments before and converted the three-point play with 5.9 seconds left to finish with 25 points. Curry had just missed a step-back 3 with 21.2 seconds to play, when Morris secure

  • Marie-Philip Poulin might be the greatest Canadian Olympian of all time

    'Captain Clutch' Marie-Philip Poulin is the only hockey player to have scored in four consecutive Olympic gold medal games. On the back of another title in Beijing, it's time to recognize Poulin as the greatest ever to play the women's game and possibly as the greatest Olympian that Canada has ever produced.

  • Skinner scores four, Sabres snap losing skid with 5-3 win over struggling Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Jeff Skinner had his first-ever four-goal performance and the Buffalo Sabres snapped a three-game winless streak with a 5-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens Sunday afternoon. Skinner also notched an assist and Tage Thompson added a goal for Buffalo (15-24-8), his fourth of the season against the Habs. Mike Hoffman, Jeff Petry and Joel Armia scored for Montreal (8-33-7). Craig Anderson made 28 saves to collect his 297th NHL win and pass Ron Hextall for 40th on the league's list of all-t

  • Bengals fans turn out in Cincinnati to watch Super Bowl

    CINCINNATI (AP) — In Cincinnati, thousands of excited Bengals fans turned out to watch Sunday's Super Bowl 56 against the Los Angeles Rams. Many in orange-and-black Bengals gear gathered to view the game outdoors even as a light snow fell — a far cry from sunny Los Angeles, where the temperature was 82 ahead of kickoff at SoFi Stadium. Hundreds braved the elements to head down to The Banks, a strip of bars along the Ohio River that's been closed to vehicle traffic Sunday to make room for a huge

  • Germany's Friedrich says Olympic bobsled track is worn out

    BEIJING (AP) — Olympic bobsled champion Francesco Friedrich may skip Friday’s final day of training for this weekend’s four-man event, for two reasons. One, he may need a break. Two, he thinks the ice needs a break as well. Friedrich complained about the quality of the ice at the Yanqing Sliding Center after completing another day of four-man training Thursday, doing so after he posted one of the slowest times in the field — placing 25th out of 28 sleds in his final run, a massive dip from his u

  • Slovak youth hockey team erupts as country defeats U.S. to advance in Beijing Games

    This youth team paused practice to watch Slovakia's historic moment in Beijing. Their reaction says it all.

  • Max Moffatt lone Canadian to qualify for freestyle ski slopestyle final

    BEIJING — Max Moffatt is Canada's lone qualifier for the men's freestyle ski slopestyle final at the Beijing Olympics. The 23-year-old from Guelph, Ont., finished 11th with 74.06 points. Switzerland's Andri Ragettli dominated the qualifier to take the top spot heading into the final. Ragettli was fifth after his first run with a score of 76.98 points, and put himself into the lead after his second descent with an 85.08. Birk Ruud of Norway, who won gold in the big air, was second and the United

  • Heat hold off Irving's charge, hand Nets 11th straight loss

    MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 19 points and 14 rebounds, and the Miami Heat held off a furious rally from Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets for a 115-111 victory Saturday night. Irving scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter to help the Nets rally from a 21-point, third-quarter deficit before dropping their 11th straight game. Cam Thomas’ 3-pointer with 37 seconds left cut Miami’s lead to 110-109. Down 113-111, the Nets had possession and an opportunity to tie or take the lead. But Kyle

  • Canada's Jennifer Jones beats Russia to end three-game losing skid at Games

    BEIJING — A matchup against last-place Russia was just what Canada's Jennifer Jones needed at the Beijing Olympics on Monday. A followup victory over Great Britain helped too. The potential for a poor showing from the women's team seems to have passed. Jones delivered in a big way and displayed the form that led her to an Olympic title eight years ago. It was vintage Jones - intense high-fives with teammates, clutch shotmaking, pistols when needed - in a performance that should send a shiver thr

  • What do back-to-back losses mean for Maple Leafs?

    In falling to Calgary and Vancouver, the Maple Leafs lost back-to-back games in regulation for the first time since October. Toronto bounced back in Seattle but should Leafs fans be concerned about the failure to break down stubborn defences and goaltending? Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Leafs defensive shortcomings remains cause for concern ahead of deadline

    Toronto fans are almost universally concerned about the second-line defensive pairing of Jake Muzzin and Justin Holl, with most believing an upgrade is needed before the trade deadline if the Leafs are to be considered legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Russian doping case: How did we get here?

    BEIJING (AP) — Kamila Valieva is one of the biggest talents in figure skating and was expected to be on of the most watched athletes at the Beijing Olympics. It hasn't worked out exactly as expected. The 15-year-old figure skater found herself late Sunday in a situation unimaginable just one wild week earlier — testifying by video to three judges in a legal fight to salvage her right to compete. How did it come to this for the Russian potential superstar? WHO SHE IS Valieva is the world's best f

  • 'Inside the NBA' crew will do broadcast during All-Star Game

    For those who have wondered what Turner Sports' “Inside the NBA” crew is like while they are watching a game, they finally get their chance to find out during this weekend's All-Star Game. Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith will be doing “Inside the All-Star Game” on Sunday. The alternate broadcast will air on TBS while TNT has the traditional feed with Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller and Dwyane Wade. Johnson said Tuesday that the intent is to react to the game and tell

  • Super Bowl Live: Kupp named Super Bowl MVP after winning TD

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the Super Bowl: Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has been named the Super Bowl’s Most Valuable Player. Kupp had eight receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns. He had a 1-yard reception from Matthew Stafford with 1:25 remaining to give the Rams a 23-20 lead that gave them to their second Vince Lombardi Trophy. Kupp had four catches for 39 yards on the final drive along with a 7-yard run on fourth-and-1 to keep the drive alive. Kupp set a postsea

  • Notable quotes from the 2022 Beijing Olympics: Feb. 14, 2022

    BEIJING — Here are some notable quotes from the 2022 Beijing Olympics on Feb. 14, 2022: --- "One million per cent we needed to win that game. That was a massive win. I thought we played good from the first rock to the last rock. I'm super proud of how we played today. It was a really consistent game from the team." — Canadian skip Jennifer Jones after ending the team's losing skid in an 11-5 victory against Russia. --- "That's what every athlete is coming here to the Olympics to do — to fight fo

  • Humphries has big lead for US at midpoint of Olympic monobob

    BEIJING (AP) — Usually at the midway point of an Olympic women's bobsled race, the standings are super close. Not this one. Kaillie Humphries' first day of Olympic competition for the United States was a runaway, putting the American in complete control of the inaugural women's monobob race. She leads Christine de Bruin of Stony Plain, Alta. — her former teammate — by 1.04 seconds, by far the biggest halftime lead in Olympic women's bobsled history. “It wasn't perfect," Humphries said. The stand

  • Tatum scores 38, Celtics rally past Hawks for 8th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 38 points and led a third-quarter surge that sent the Boston Celtics past the Atlanta Hawks 105-95 Sunday for their eighth straight win. Tatum also had 10 rebounds. Robert Williams added 10 points and 14 boards, Jaylen Brown scored 17 points and Marcus Smart had 13. Trae Young had 30 points and 10 assists to lead Atlanta, keeping the Hawks within range until the final few minutes of the fourth quarter. Bogdan Bogdanovic finished with 26 points and Clint Capela p

  • Trae Young scores 22 points, Hawks rout Magic 130-109

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — All-Star starter Trae Young had 22 points and six assists and the Atlanta Hawks routed the Orlando Magic 130-109 on Wednesday night in the final game before the break for both teams. Young played only 25 minutes after scoring 41 points in Atlanta's home victory over Cleveland on Tuesday night. The Hawks made 18 of 32 3-point shots and shot 50% overall. Bogan Bogdanovic led Atlanta with 23 points. Cole Anthony led Orlando with 23 points and seven rebounds. Rookie Jalen Suggs