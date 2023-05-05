Reggae choir talks about representation at King Charles's coronation

Stephanie Horacio says having diverse choirs in the coronation is a positive step

From rehearsal rooms in Leeds to the stage at Windsor Castle - the coronation marks a big moment for the Reggae Roots choir.

They're among hundreds of singers from different backgrounds performing for King Charles III alongside famous names like Katy Perry, Freya Ridings and Take That.

The Coronation Choir's aim is to represent the diversity of communities across the UK.

Stephanie Horacio, 18, is one of the young people who make up Reggae Roots. She's ready and raring to go.

"I've never been someone to shy away from the spotlight so I'm definitely ready for it," she says.

Stephanie's honest about the new era of the monarchy, and says she wants to see a change.

"I just hope everyone has a chance to be heard, loved and cared for," she says.

"Right now I don't feel like we're 100% there. It doesn't have to be perfect but I wish we could do more.

"We all have different backgrounds and skin colours but we're all still human and deserve to be loved.

"None of that should matter to anyone, especially for the Royal Family who are so public."

The Reggae Roots choir will join hundreds of singers making up the coronation choir

But Stephanie feels the coronation choir is a step in the right direction, and says she was "proud to see so many cultures represented on that stage in rehearsal".

"Reggae choirs, Asian choirs, people from different backgrounds," she says.

"I expected to be the most prominent black group in the coronation choir but we weren't and that's beautiful to see.

"The fact the Royal Family brought us all together and we created something so beautiful which everyone will get to see - that was mesmerising to me."

Fredlin Morency is the assistant music director for Reggae Roots - and he says the moment is "once in a lifetime".

"I'm so excited, I can't believe it's finally time," the 18-year-old tells BBC Newsbeat.

"My friends and family are a bit jealous but it's all good, they all feel part of the achievement."

Fredlin Morency is balancing A-Level preparation alongside singing for the King's coronation

He's been cramming in rehearsals on top of studying for his A-Level exams too.

"It's been a lot balancing it all but I'm grateful," he says.

"And actually getting to perform allows me to relieve some of the A-Level stress."

Fredlin has heritage in the Turks and Caicos Islands and hopes the King will embrace Caribbean communities.

"The whole idea of having a reggae choir and including people like us who wouldn't normally get on a stage like that is a statement in itself," he says.

"Being able to perform at the King's Coronation as a black man is a statement."

Andrea Menlah is feeling nervous but says he enjoys the vibes

Andrea Menlah, 17, couldn't believe it when the invite came through.

"When they told me, I wasn't sure if it was real. But it's the King - not just anybody. I was very nervous and I still am."

Nobody outside the choir will hear their song before the concert.

But speaking about how he hopes the audience will feel when the spotlight turns on, Andrea says he "hopes people feel represented".

"When we sing it together, the communities come together and it's just vibes, so I hope people watching will feel that as well."

