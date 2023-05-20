Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:REGN) investors will be pleased with their solid 158% return over the last five years

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. For example, the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) share price has soared 158% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. In the last week the share price is up 2.0%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 24% per year. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 21% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore one could conclude that sentiment towards the shares hasn't morphed very much. Indeed, it would appear the share price is reacting to the EPS.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 15% in the last twelve months. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 21% per year, is even more impressive. Before spending more time on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

