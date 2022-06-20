Regenerative Medicines: Bone and Joint Applications

ReportLinker

Report Scope: The report explains critical trends in the regenerative medicine industry. It discusses the market determinants, which act as motivating or restraining factors, and provides insights to stakeholders and potential entrants.

This study looks at most of the systems affected by factors such as R&D spending and increasing competition and new technologies.



This report also covers merger and acquisition strategies and collaborations, as well as the strengths and weaknesses of each strategy type.



The market has also been analyzed based on regenerative medicine for bone and joint applications. Categories considered in this report include allogeneic bones, autogenic bones, bone graft substitutes, osteoarticular diseases and others.



The report provides information to all market players, potential entrants, government agencies and other interested parties. As the report covers geographic regions in detail, companies interested in expanding their geographic reach will also find this study useful.



Report Includes:

- 51 tables

- An overview of the global market for regenerative medicines for bone and joint applications

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020 to 2021, estimates for 2022, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Characterization and quantification of market potential for regenerative medicines by technology, application, and region

- Coverage and discussion on regulatory delays due to COVID-19, clinical trials and product launches of the industry

- Description of principle approaches to regenerative medicine and discussion on importance of scaffolding in tissue engineering

- Information on major drivers and regional dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships and other key market strategies

- Company profiles of major players, including Anika Therapeutics, Conmed Corp., Johnson & Johnson and Stryker Corp.



Summary:

The global market for regenerative medicine for bone and joint applications was valued at REDACTED in 2021.By technology, this market is segmented into biomaterials, stem cell therapy and tissue engineering.



The tissue engineering segment recorded REDACTED revenue in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED during the forecast period. The rapid growth rate of the tissue engineering segment is attributed to rising adoption of products that are designed and developed for the treatment of tissues such as bone, skeletal muscle, cartilage, blood vessel, nervetissue, skin and for complete organs.



Reasons for Doing This Study:

The purpose of this report is to provide a summary of regenerative medicine products for the treatment of diseases and disorders of the bones and joints.Regenerative therapies have the potential to progress medical outcomes, improve quality of life and decrease overall healthcare costs.



A major objective is the utilization of living cells to repair or replace body tissue damaged by injury, disorder or the aging process.The most successful products draw upon multidisciplinary fields such as biology, medicine, engineering and, particularly, biomedical engineering.



This report is designed to be a critical decisionmaking tool for the intended audience, which includes biopharmaceutical market players, potential market entrants and other professionals involved with or interested in cell and gene therapy and regenerative therapy in orthopedic sector.

