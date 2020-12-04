Regenerative Medicine in Pharma - Thematic Research

Summary Regenerative medicine is a multidisciplinary field that seeks to develop the science and tools that can help repair, augment, replace, or regenerate damaged or diseased human cells, tissues, genes, organs, or metabolic processes, to restore normal function.

It may involve the transplantation of stem cells, progenitor cells, or tissue, stimulation of the body’s own repair mechanisms, or the use of cells as delivery vehicles for therapeutic agents such as genes and cytokines.

It is widely anticipated that Gene therapy is the most valuable regenerative medicine sector however, this market is also expected to be slowed down by high cost of therapies, which may limit its accessibility.
Existing programs will facilitate the approval and development of regenerative medicines, however, a reimbursement system especially for curative therapies is warranted.

Regenerative Medicine in Pharma report combines primary research from a cross-specialty panel of experts with in-house analyst expertise to provide an assessment of the development landscape.

This report assesses -
- Physician perceptions on Regenerative Medicine usage in clinical practice in the US, 5EU (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), Japan and South Korea.
- Regenerative Medicine Marketed and Pipeline products.
- Opportunities and Challenges
- Market analysis and Forecast
- Unmet Needs
- Regulation and Market Access
- The report combines information obtained from secondary sources and primary research with specialists and physicians from different therapy areas (oncology, cardiology, and ophthalmology).

Scope
- Components of the slide deck include primary and secondary research:
- Quotes from key opinion leaders and payers
- Summary of Regenerative Medicine product definitions and classifications
- Overview of key Regenerative Medicine marketed products and key pipeline Regenerative Medicine products
- Trends in Regenerative Medicine market
- Call-outs of key information and details
- Insight from specialist healthcare analysts

Reasons to Buy
- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Regenerative Medicine market.
- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global Regenerative Medicine market in the future.
- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments, and strategic partnerships.
